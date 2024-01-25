Ex-NBA champion explains why we are witnessing a ‘polished version’ of Kevin Durant in Phoenix

Just as the Suns completed their seventh-consecutive victory after beating the Mavericks on Wednesday, Kevin Durant‘s role in the team looks brighter than ever. He’s not only getting buckets, but he’s back to becoming the great playmaker he’s well known for.

This time around, the veteran forward only dropped in 12 points, but won 10 rebounds and handed out 7 assists as Phoenix defeated Dallas 132 to 109. One of his former teammates Kendrick Perkins, believes that we are seeing another side of KD, one we haven’t seen in years.

“I think right now we’re just seeing a polished version of Kevin Durant,” the ESPN analyst shared in a recent interview. “When he’s in that zone, everyone that’s watching is like, ‘That’s going in.’ And he believes it’s going in. It’s fun to share the floor with him. It’s even better to watch him as a fan and just a student of the game.”

"That's the beauty of this win. Kevin Durant scores 12 points. He had 10 boards, seven assists and he's perfectly fine scoring just 12 points because we got the W." Frank Vogel on Kevin Durant's play in #Suns win over #Mavs. pic.twitter.com/09bC37WmpA — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 25, 2024

After 36 matches played this campaign so far, Durant is playing just like the old days, averaging 29.6 points on 53.1% from the field and 46.4% from beyond the arc, along with 6.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists across 37.1 minutes per contest.

While many believe that Phoenix’s current winning streak is due to the fact that their Big 3 are finally healthy and developing a playing style together, Perkins is convinced that the key to their success comes from the coaching staff.

The ex-NBA champion believes the key comes from listening to their head coach. “The thing about the Phoenix Suns is the word ‘trust’ comes to mind,” Perkins shared. “They need to trust Frank Vogel. Frank Vogel is a hell of a coach. Frank Vogel knows what the hell he’s doing.

“The success has been Kevin Durant taking over the game, but I think moreso you’re starting to see the spirit there. I think the more KD trusts Frank Vogel, the rest will follow. (Devin Booker) will follow, Bradley Beal will follow, Grayson Allen will follow,” he added.

Kendrick Perkins explained why Nurkic’s defense will be key to a championship run, as the team still needs improvement

Despite the Suns showing off their offensive prowess, the ESPN analyst is convinced that they still have much to improve, especially on the defensive side of the floor. According to Perkins, Jusuf Nurkic‘s role with become increasingly more important as the playoffs draw closer, and Phoenix’s success will depend on how the big man can maintain his defensive intensity.

“I’d like to see a little bit more out of (Jusuf Nurkic) on the defensive side of things and really, really embracing that defensive role like (Los Angeles Lakers big man) Anthony Davis has done,” Perkins shared. “I think he’s taken major steps but in order for them to get where they’re trying to go — and that’s the NBA Finals — Nurkic is going to be the key.”

Devin Booker, who exploded with 46 points against the Mavericks on Wednesday, revealed he feels extra motivated when they are facing stronger teams.

“I just think when teams have a recent playoff series against each other, that just heightens the atmosphere and heightens everything,” the guard said. “The media does a good job of continuing it because they know it gets traction, which is good for the game, it’s good for viewership. I have no personal problem with anybody from Dallas, no fans or anything.”