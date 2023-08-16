Ever since the NBA Draft process began, it always seemed that San Antonio would be the best possible destination for the first overall pick Victor Wembanyama. Not only has the Texan franchise already developed young centers into the best in the league, they have the perfect man for the job, legendary coach Gregg Popovich at the helm.

In the most recent episode of the “Scoop B Selects” with host Brandon Robinson, he invited former player Drew Gooden as a guest to talk about the modern NBA. The former Cleveland big man couldn’t help but see all the similarities between the French sensation and Hall of Famer Tim Duncan, who also came to be known as the Spurs savior.

“San Antonio is the perfect for him because you know Popovich and we’re really seeing the reincarnation of Tim Duncan all over again with the same story,” the ex-Cavs player said.

Check out what another San Antonio legend has to say about his compatriot starting his career in Texas:

Even though the seven-foot-four athlete is yet to play in the NBA, he’s already been given many nickmanes. This past Sunday afternoon, Nike began their new marketing campaign for Wembanyama, and in a series of social media posts they dubbed him as “The Extraterrestrial.”

The global brand then captioned its Instagram posts by asking fans, “Who knew aliens wore techxedos? The Extraterrestrial has landed in #NikeTech.”

Up to this point, most believe he’s on his way to become a superstar in the league, including basketball legend Jerry West. The former Lakers star was recently a guest on the “Rich Eisen Show”, where he was interviewed over many subjects, including his expert take on the Spurs rookie sensation.

“A disclaimer first, because I’m still involved with the Clippers today and you’re really not supposed to talk about other players, and I hope the NBA understands that,” he assured. “He is one of those players that you feel like he’s gonna be an iconic player. If you watch him, he’s highly skilled. He probably needs to be more schooled in the NBA. He can run, he can shoot three-point shots, I think his best skill is going to be blocking shots early in his career. For people that haven’t seen him play, he’s pretty spectacular.”

NBA fans react to Wembanyama’s new hairstyle, as he dyed it to imitate his teammate Jeremy Sochan

The 19-year-old has only been a member of the San Antonio club for a bit under two months, but it’s great to see he’s already bonding with his new teammates. A great example of this, is how the No.1 overall pick recently dyed his hair similar to Jeremy Sochan’s hairstyle, and then showed it on social media.

Through a video, the Spurs foward reveals that Wembanyama dyed his hair white with a large purple spot, very different from his naturally black hair. Take a look at it in the following Twitter post:

Victor Wembanyama has officially joined the Sochan Hair Club pic.twitter.com/mhhlHFNIyy — Ty Jäger (@TheTyJager) August 14, 2023

NBA fans have reacted with fun remarks surrounding the player’s integration to the squad. “Have officially decided I won’t be happy until the entire team has dyed their hair. Need to see Doug McDermott with fiesta pink locks,” said an account by the name of William Goodman.

“Somehow Wemby just got even more generational,” expressed a user called Derek Parker, while others can’t wait to see more of this. “I’m looking forward to more of this wholesome off the court content,” posted fan Maddy Syke.