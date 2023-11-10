After Tamika Tremaglio has decided to step down as the acting executive director of the NBA players union, four-time NBA champion Andre Igoudala has been named this Thursday as her successor. The 39-year-old, who officially announced his retirement only weeks ago after a 19-season career, has already decided to accept a new challenge in his life.

As he will take charge of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) by its executive committee, he can’t help but acknowledge the honor. “I’m honored to take on this role and serve the players, who are the heart and soul of the NBA,” he shared.

“I’m presented with a unique opportunity to take all I’ve learned as a player over the course of my 19-year career and apply it to creating an even stronger and more influential union for current and future generations of players,” Andre added. #NBA Champion Andre Igoudala has been named acting Executive Director of the National Basketball Players Association. Tamika Tremagli has stepped down from the role. pic.twitter.com/RKSZvKt3ZR — Justin Time Sports (@JTIMESPORTS) November 9, 2023 Tremaglio served in this role for over two years and decided to step down to follow new opportunities in her career. However, she will work alongside Iguodala through a transition period. Tamika led the union in talks with the NBA that resulted in the latest seven-year collective bargaining agreement which was recently signed this summer. This deal ensured labor peace at least up until the 2029/30 NBA season. “I’m extremely proud of what we accomplished together in collective bargaining and over the past two years as a whole,” Tremaglio expressed. “With a new CBA in place, I’m ready to move on from this role and pursue other opportunities.” As for Igoudala, who was on the executive committee for over a decade, he was actively participating while winning the 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022 NBA titles with Golden State, plus the 2012 London Olympic gold medal with the United States. “His leadership on the NBPA Executive Committee was imperative to multiple rounds of CBA negotiations, and he has empowered our players to think like the business titans they are,” Tremaglio posted about Andre last month. CJ McCollum, who serves as the current NBPA president, shared the same excitement as Tamika. “Having a former player lead as executive director of the union is an exciting proposition,” the Pelicans guard assured.

Iguodala recently announced his retirement from the NBA courts after a successful 19-year NBA career

The former Finals MVP first announced he was considering his retirement at the start of the summer, but didn’t announce his official decision until mid-October. Through an interview with Andscape, he shared the reasons behind his actions.

“It’s just the right time,” Iguodala said. “Time started to get limited for me and I didn’t want to put anything in the back seat. You want to play at a high level. But then family is a lot. My son is 16 and then two girls. So, [I’m] looking forward to seeing them grow up in those important years.”

The former big man averaged 11.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest overall in his NBA career.

“Congratulations to Andre on concluding a spectacular Hall of Fame career. He was one of the most unique players I have ever been around, combining incredible instincts at both ends with elite athleticism and IQ. Just an absolute winner. I was lucky to coach him,” said his last coach Steve Kerr.