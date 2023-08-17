It seems that LeBron James will never age, as he keeps breaking records season after season in the NBA. The Lakers star is about to enter his 21st campaign in the league, and experts are starting to wonder if he will ever start to suffer physical limitations.

Recently, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz posed the question if this will finally be the year we will start witnessing the 38-year-old’s decline as an athlete.

“This is the year James finally begins his descent, right?,” he said. “While we’ve seen minor slips in athleticism and in certain aspects of his game, it simply goes against everything we know about aging to see James still performing at this level with birthday No. 39 coming in a few months.”

The NBA insider then started to list all the accomplishment that the player has achieved in his late age. “James just recorded the highest scoring season in history for a 38-year-old (28.9 points per game), easily passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s previous record of 23.4 in 1985-86. Only two other players in the history of the league (Michael Jordan and Karl Malone) have averaged more than 14.2 points per game at this age,” he expressed.

The reporter finally stated that the veteran superstar is about to reach yet another record, becoming both the youngest and oldest player in the league during his career.

“If Andre Iguodala indeed files his retirement paperwork, James will become the oldest player in the NBA, exactly 20 years after he became the youngest. By turning on the tape, watching him move and seeing the production James still puts out, you’d never know it,” he said.

It’s important to mention that LeBron’s pursuit of Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record took a toll on him, as he had to recover from his recurrent foot injury and stayed on the sidelines for almost a month.

The Los Angeles player eventually opted for surgery but his priority was first set on pushing himself all the way through the playoffs until they were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

Legends Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce discuss what role must veterans like LeBron take in their old age

In the newest episode of the “Ticket & The Truth” on Showtime, Kevin Garnett discusses with Paul Pierce when will it finally be time for these veteran athletes to let younger stars take the spotlight.

“LeBron and KD—it’s time for them to be spot up,” Garnett told his co-host. “We done gave the ball to them for, like, ages. This is 20 years where I gave them the ball, telling them … can they play off the ball once? Can they go in the corner and now someone make a play, make it for them to get a free shot?”

Check out what James said after he recieved an ESPY recognition at the end of the season, saying he’s still able to play at his full potential:

Pierce, on the other hand, actually believes the Lakers star has a lot left in his tank and should even be able to represent the United States internationally.

“I really think LeBron [James] is going to go. I think LeBron will be there. This will be his final Olympics…I think he’ll go to the Olympics,” Pierce shared.