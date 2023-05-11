College Basketball
Former 5-Star College Basketball Recruit Julian Phillips Considers Kansas State Wildcats Top Transfer Option
Former Tennessee forward Julian Phillips, a distinguished five-star recruit and McDonald’s All American, could be eyeing Kansas State as his top choice for a college basketball continuation. The news comes amidst the player’s recent decision to enter the transfer portal.
Former 5-Star Recruit Deciding Between College Basketball and NBA Draft
Julian Phillips’ talent and pedigree are undeniable. A highly touted recruit from Blythewood, South Carolina, he was ranked 13th in ESPN’s top 100 high school prospects of 2022. Despite a rocky freshman college basketball season, which saw him averaging 8.3 points and 4.7 assists, the 6-foot-8 forward demonstrated exceptional defensive skills that have caught the attention of potential suitors.
This isn’t the first time that Kansas State has come into the picture for Phillips. Before committing to Tennessee, he considered Kansas State as one of his top options. Given the recent departure of Keyontae Johnson from the Wildcats, Phillips could be the perfect candidate to fill the void. His versatility and potential could be a game-changer for the Wildcats.
Some schools that are early contenders for Tennessee transfer Julian Phillips:
Kansas State
Texas
Auburn
Former 5 ⭐️ recruit in the class of 2022. pic.twitter.com/HKw5HIQ2hT
— CBB Content (@CBBcontent) May 10, 2023
Phillips’ future, however, is not confined to college basketball. This spring, he entered the NBA draft and received an invite to the NBA draft combine. However, to maintain his NCAA eligibility and keep his options open, Phillips will need to withdraw his name from the NBA draft by May 31. His recent decision to enter the transfer portal indicates a consideration of both paths.
Kansas State Wildcats the Perfect Fit for Phillips?
Should he choose to return to college basketball, Phillips would be a hot commodity. His defensive prowess and potential for explosive offensive output make him an attractive prospect for many top programs. With the Wildcats in the mix, it could be a win-win situation for both parties.
Kansas State would gain a player with the potential to become a star, setting the stage for a breakout sophomore season. Phillips, on the other hand, could use the opportunity to improve his stats and draft prospects for the 2024 NBA Draft.
In the end, the decision rests with Phillips. Whether he stays in college or pursues the NBA dream, his talent and potential are sure to make a significant impact wherever he lands.
