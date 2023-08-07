Just to refreshen your memory, Dirk Nowitzki was first selected by Milwaukee as the No. 9 overall pick in the 1998 Draft. However, they quickly dismissed the opportunity of keeping the rising star for themselves and decided to trade him out to Dallas that same night.

Back in the day, coach Don Nelson trained the Mavs and he recently explained how he was able to snap the young big man from the Bucks’ hands. Dirk, who ended his career as a 14-time All-Star, established himself as one of the greatest players who ever wore a Dallas jersey.

In a recent interview, the former trainer explained why neither team was satisfied with their drafts picks, and were willing to negotiate.

“The Milwaukee Bucks wanted ‘Tractor’ Traylor. We had no interest in ‘Tractor’ Traylor,” Nelson said. “So we swapped picks so they could get ‘Tractor’ Traylor and then we thought Dirk would be available because we were ahead of Boston. We traded picks and I think they gave me a million dollars, too. We got our guy and it worked out perfectly.”

This wound up being one of the most succesful draft nights in Mavericks history, as they signed both Nowitzki and Steve Nash that year.

Unfortunately for Milwaukee, Traylor only ended up playing two years for them until they decided to trade him to the Cavaliers as part of a three-team trade that also involved the Warriors. After 93 matches for the Bucks, the six-foot-eight center from Michigan only averaged 4.5 points and 3.2 rebounds in 13.3 minutes per contest.

Nelson later confessed that they almost passed on Nowitzki as they were looking to sign a rookie Paul Pierce

According to Nelson,, they seriously considered passing on Dirk due to the fact that their were convinced that Paul Pierce, who was also available, was an even better choice than the young German.

“We were afraid if we didn’t get ahead of Boston that they were probably going to take him,” he recalled. “We get to the draft and both he and Pierce are still available. Dirk [Nowitzki] was my favorite guy in the draft. But there they both were. I’m trying to make my decision. We’re on the clock, and they’re both available. I’m saying to Donnie, “Pierce is a terrific player.’”

Nelson then explained what made them decide for Nowitzki and ditch the negotations for Pierce.

“Donnie said, ‘Come on Dad; we’ve already been through all of this! Let’s make the choice. We know we’re taking Dirk!’ I said, “My God, you’re right.’ So we took Dirk ahead of Pierce. But Boston got a hell of a player, too. It’s funny the way things work out,” he shared.

It definitely is hard to picture Nowitzki wearing a green jersey, and much less Paul representing the Dallas franchise, two players who made history with their respective clubs.