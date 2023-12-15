Former NBA All-Star and Pacers icon George McGinnis dies at 73 from a cardiac arrest

One of the first players known to be part of the Pacers superstars during the 70s has just died at the age of 73. George McGinnis, who was finally inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 2017, has passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest this week.

It all began when he started sneaking into Indiana games at the State Fairgrounds when he was just a teenager. Nowadays, he’ll be remembered forever as one of the best to ever wear the Pacers jersey. McGinnis captivated basketball fans with his incredible athleticism and spirit, as well as his famous one-handed hump shot.

His death followed from a heart issue suffered last week at his home. It was reported he had struggled to walk in recent years after going through many back surgeries due to a hereditary condition.

McGinnis once said his desire to become a basketball player began one day after watching a professional match. “It was pro basketball and it was the first time I had seen it,” he said back in 2021. “They had an NBA game on TV once a week or so, but seeing the pro game up close was one of the most outstanding times in my life.”

The Pacers sports family also remembered his career in a sentimental statement. “From his all-state high school days to his time as an IU All-American and, of course, to his legendary ABA championship runs with the Pacers, George McGinnis shaped so many of the fondest basketball memories for generations of Hoosiers,” they wrote. “He was the very definition of an Indiana basketball legend, a champion, and Hall of Fame athlete.”

McGinnis also had the honor of competing for some of the state’s most legendary coaches. He played for one of the most special trainers in Indiana history Bobby “Slick” Leonard, who won 573 games in 14 seasons as a head coach.

“He was the best coach I ever played for in last shot, pressure situations,” George once said. “In the seventh game, he would change the entire offense. It was genius. I think that’s why if you look at the Pacers, they won all three championships in seventh games on the road.”

Philadelphia also mourned his loss as McGinnis played three seasons for the Sixers

The late Hall of Famer also played three campaigns with the 76ers, and most notably helped this squad win the 1977 Eastern Conference title. McGinnis averaged 21.6 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals per contest in Philadelphia.

“George McGinnis was a Hall of Famer on and off the court, earning several accolades during an ABA-NBA career that spanned a decade,” the team wrote in a statement. “He joined our team in the mid-70s and proved to be an incredible force alongside Julius Erving — the duo leading our team to a 1977 NBA Finals appearance. Our sincerest condolences go out to George’s family and friends. He will be missed.”

The 6-foot-8 athlete is considered a predecessor to the strong and talented forwards of the modern-day NBA. Basketball icons throughout the league have always hailed George as one of the best to play the game, and an immense inspiration.

“Until LeBron (James) came along, I never saw another guy that had George’s physical abilities on a basketball court,” Erving said six years ago during McGinnis’ Hall of Fame induction.