Former NBA All-Star says Bam Adebayo never winning a DPOY is a ‘crime’

It might be hard for some to grasp on the idea that Bam Adebayo has never been properly recognized for his incredible defensive qualities, despite being known around the league as one of the best in modern basketball. This is why some legends of the game have decided to call out the NBA for never giving him the ultimate praise: Defensive Player of the Year.

This week, former All-Star Caron Butler went all the way to consider it a “crime” that the Miami big man has never earned this hardware after seven strong campaigns in the big stage. However, it is important to mention that the retired star serves today as an assistant coach for the Heat.

“When you talk about versatility, when you talk about a two-way defender, I mean, it’s a crime that he hasn’t won Defensive Player of the Year,” Butler shared, well aware that the center has been named five-straight seasons in the All-Defensive Team.

Contract extension? Check. Olympic gold? Check. Next up for #Heat’s Bam Adebayo . . . leading man? https://t.co/zCKvyZeYrR pic.twitter.com/9KFih7Joe0 — Sun Sentinel Sports (@Sentinel_Sports) September 12, 2024

Even though his numbers still don’t compare with those of current title-holder Rudy Gobert, or even Victor Wembanyama’s rookie stats, but Butler says it is the “eye test” that separates him from the rest.

“With just the observation of the eye test, I know statistically you can look at a lot of things, but when you come to games and you see what he does,” said the ex-NBA athlete. “How hard individuals have to work and how many calories are burned to get a shot off on Bam. Nothing comes easy.”

Shaquille O’Neal recently went on a podcast show and named the Minnesota star when asked about athletes who don’t deserve to be praised in the NBA. The Lakers legend participated on YouTube channel Complex’s GOAT Talk program and was asked, “Who is the worst NBA player of all time?” Without hesitation, O’Neal said “Rudy Gobert.”

Ever since Anthony Davis first stepped into an NBA court back in 2012, he’s proved to be one of the best defenders in the league. Unfortunately for him, he also hasn’t made the Defensive Player of the Year shortlist to the trophy, an accolade he’s never earned throughout his 12-year career.

During an interview this Monday, the Lakers center criticised the fact that he’s never really been considered part of the race, as he believes it’s a personal issue, not athletic. “I’ll never get it,” Davis said. “They’re not giving it to me.”

Rudy Gobert recently became only the third player in league history to ever receive the Defensive Player of the Year award four different times

Rudy Gobert has just positioned himself as one of the best defenders to ever grace an NBA court, and he has the accolades to back him up. The Minnesota center has just been awarded his fourth Defensive Player of the Year prize this Tuesday, just as his team is preparing to play Denver in the Western Conference semifinals.

The French big man now owns a piece of a historic record alongside Hall of Famers Ben Wallace and Dikembe Mutombo, who complete the list of the only three athletes to have these many DPOY.

“It’s a blessing and an honor to join this small group,” Rudy told the press just as the news broke. “These two guys are legends. Every story is unique. I will keep writing mine and try to be the best version of myself every day and enjoy every step of the way.”

Compatriot Victor Wembanyama was asked earlier this year about Gobert potentially winning the award and responded with, “Let him win it now, because after that, it’s no longer his turn,” he said.