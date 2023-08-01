In the last two months, over 20 employees for ESPN were laid off. One notable person to be let go by ESPN was NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy. There was speculation that his broadcast partner Mark Jackson could be on the move as well. The rumors were confirmed yesterday when ESPN announced they had let go of Jackson. He went to social media to share his thoughts on the matter, saying he was “shocked and dismayed”.

Hours before Mark Jackson was let go by ESPN, it was announced that Doris Burke and Doc Rivers would join Mike Breen in the booth. Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, and Mike Breen have called 15 NBA Finals together since 2007. The only time they weren’t all together was in 2012 and 2013 when Jackson was the head coach of the Warriors.

Dorris Burke had previously been with the “B team” for ESPN alongside Mark Jones. Doc Rivers returns to being an analyst after years of experience coaching in the NBA. Mark Jackson was not a part of ESPN’s future plans and we don’t know what the future holds for him.

Mark Jackson posts a message after being stunningly let go by ESPN this morning: “It’s been an honor to sit beside two LEGENDS in the business who are like brothers to me, Mike Breen and Jeff Van Gundy… Lisa Salters is a GOAT and like a sister to me and I’m proud of the work… pic.twitter.com/f6FwkU0Oee — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 1, 2023



Mark Jackson has no hard feelings for ESPN and wished them future success

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, there were talks as to whether Jackson could join ESPN’s “B team” alongside Mark Jones. However, JJ Redick and Richard Jefferson have been moving up the rankings quickly at ESPN and could be heading to the “B team” with Jones. Mark Jackson was not in ESPN’s future plans and they let him go after 15+ years.

Mark Jackson called it an “honor” to work with Mike Breen and Jeff Van Gundy for so many years. He had no ill will toward the company after being let go and wished them future success. While some fans still enjoyed Breen, Van Gundy, and Jackson calling games, others at ESPN felt differently.