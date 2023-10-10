Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire criticizes BLM supporters after attacks on Israel

This weekend the Palestinian regime of Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel which ended up being a cold-blooded massacre of at least 700 innocent lives. As the Israeli army retaliated against the Gaza Strip with full force, ex-NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire believes most people have double standards when addressing this Middle Eastern conflict.

The former Knicks center even criticized Black Lives Matter supporters and politicians in general for not condemning Hamas’ deadly initiative, pointing out the irony in defending only what is at your convenience.

On his social media account, he posted a video of himself addressing those who aren’t speaking against this violence with a blunt: ‘f— you.”

Former NBA star Amare Stoudemire goes off on the black community for being silent about the war and attacks on Israel. “F*ck you !” pic.twitter.com/3JvaRCODQt — Black Millionaires ® (@Blackmillions_) October 9, 2023

“I woke up this morning with some disturbing news out of Israel – that Hamas kidnapping children, putting them in cages, killing women, killing the elderly. That’s some coward s—. That’s cowardly,” he said this Sunday. “And for all y’all Black Lives Matter (supporters) ain’t saying nothing, ‘Well let me figure out exactly what’s happening before saying anything,’ F— you.”

According to the former All-Star player, there’s nothing to think about. He believes that terror is terror, and should be condemned.

“Figure out what? It ain’t never been cool to kidnap kids and put them in cages. Ain’t never been cool to kill women and elderly. Never been no matter where you from, what you represent, what tribe you from, it don’t matter,” Stoudemire kept at it. “It ain’t never been no cool thing. That ain’t never been nothing nobody supported. And then you go and hide and put the kids in front of you as a barricade. That’s some coward s—.”

It is important to mention that the ex-NBA star has spent the last decade learning about his Hebrew roots and has not only converted to Judaism in recent years, but was also granted citizenship in Israel.

“All you politicians who have something to say on the contrary – I see you. F— you. All you Black Lives Matter people who always have something to say and always supported everything else and you quiet now – F— you too,” he pointed fingers.

Former player Enes Freedom also condemned the attacks on Israel and described them as ‘undeniably barbaric’

Ex-NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom, who retired and turned an activist after he criticized China a couple of years, also condemned the violent initiatives committed by Hamas through a written statement to Fox News Digital. It is important to mention that the former athlete is a Muslim and is usually against the Western media’s discourse.

“I’ve been closely monitoring what’s going on in the Middle East,” he said. “I’ve come across numerous messages, and I believe that it’s very important to address the situation in Israel with clarity. What is happening there is undeniably barbaric , acts of terrorism that cannot be softened with ‘buts’ or additional justifications.”

On Saturday morning, Hamas militants invaded several communities of southern Israel while launching around 5000 rockets from Gaza Strip towards the rest of the Hebrew nation.

“The loss of innocent lives can never be justified by any means,” Freedom wrote. “It’s crucial to emphasize that these events have nothing to do with Islam. In fact, Islam teaches that taking the life of one innocent person is equal to killing entire humanity. We have to condemn these actions and stand in solidarity with the innocent people in Israel. Many of my Palestinian friends are not supporting Hamas, each act of Hamas terrorism; taking away hopes for peace in the region.”