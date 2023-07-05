Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas complains about the LGBT community: ‘There’s no open dialogue about what is appropriate’

Gilbert Arenas, a former NBA All-Star who played most of his 11-season career with the Washington Wizards, recently went on an interview and ranted against LGBT community, describing them as the “most unfair group walking the planet right now”.

The ex-point guard touched a wide variety of topics during Monday’s interview with Vlad TV, talking about racism, cancer culture, and the weaponizing of words. Ever since his retirement, he hosts a podcast called “Gil’s Arena.”

The main theme wasn’t really centered around the LGBT community, but when the former athlete starting talking about subjects about how people have to be careful with what they say around others, he eventually took it out on the rigidness of the woke era.

“They have a playbook that only they are playing by." Gilbert Arenas sounded off about the LGBTQ community, which he sees as the most "unfair group walking the planet."https://t.co/QFBCqnwVOv — OutKick (@Outkick) July 5, 2023

“I think it’s the most unfair group walking the planet right now. They have a playbook that only they’re playing by. No one else gets to see this playbook, but we’re being judged by everything that’s in this playbook,” Arenas said. “But we don’t know it. So, there’s no open dialogue about what is appropriate and what’s not. We only find out after we f— up.

“That’s unfair. That’s f—ing unfair. You can’t do that. How do I know something’s wrong until you give it to me?”

When Arenas was asked to give an example of an unjust situation, he gave plenty.

“Just words, phrases. Like he, she, it, they. … How do we know? You’re making it up as we go,” he claimed. “There’s not like there’s this f—ing dictionary of updates, and we can sit there, click it and say, ‘All right I can’t say … they took this out. They added this in.’

“We’re just learning, right? That’s really unfair that you can cancel somebody on a playbook that only you have.”

The podcast host compared himself to a basketball referee and how he would react if he found a straight person arguing with another from the LGBT community

When asked to give more examples, Vlad TV really opened a can of frustrations that flew out of Gilbert’s mouth. He created a hypothetical situation to explain how complicated it is to act around someone from this community.

“If I see a gay dude, straight man arguing … all right, let’s go, go at it,” he expressed acting as if he was to hand out technical fouls to them. “… I’m not just gonna let you one side and then you get to call him … Like, I see it so much. And I sit there and say, this is f—ing … LGB, you can’t control your f—ing group now. He just called me all kind of f-words and I’m gay and I need to suck this and I need to suck that. If I say that back, I’m done.”

Check out Monday’s complete interview with the three-time All-Star player in the video below:

“Even though, it seems more real going the other way, right? He tells me to suck his b—s and d—. Whoa, hold on bro. If I say the same thing, I’m pretty sure he likes it so I don’t know how that’s offensive but you see how the s— can go sideways. I just don’t like situations like that. Like, I’m in the middle and I’m sitting here like … you guys are not playing fair,” he concluded.