Former top HS recruit Emoni Bates announced he’s entering the 2023 NBA Draft after one year at Eastern Michigan

Just a year ago, Emoni Bates entered the transfer portal, and officially signed with Eastern Michigan in August, announcing, “I love my city and coming home to do something special was big for me.” But now it seems his homecoming will be a short one, as the young player had announced he’s declared for the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft in June.

The sophomore who was a former top HS recruit in his class, had an amazing first season in his hometown of Ypsilanti, Michigan before deciding to become a professional.

Emoni Bates is declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft, per @ShamsCharania Bates was the top HS recruit of his class and averaged 19.2 points this season @brhoops pic.twitter.com/OmQTY5lcVZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 24, 2023

The young player made the announcement this Monday morning. “What I been dreaming for my whole life,” he wrote on his personal Instagram account.

Even though this was a move that was expected at some point from Bates, he is still only 19-years-old and you could’ve thought he’d spend more time in Eastern Michigan before making the decision to go pro. The player had an important NIL deal last campaign, after playing in Memphis for his freshman year.

Standing at six-foot-ten, the player was selected in the third-team all-Mid-American Conference, and many experts believe he deserved more recognition besides the fact that his team struggled a lot this season. He led his squad in scoring (19.2 points per match), rebounding (5.8), blocks made (16), and three-pointers made (76).

After participating in 30 games for the Eagles, he only missed the season opener after a confusion that suspended him in the preseason after an arrest on gun charges. Eventually, his felony accusations were dismissed, as the investigation realized he wasn’t carrying a concealed firearm.

Bates’ attorney, Steven Haney, recalled he was set on probation during that time. “You never want to see young kids at that age make a mistake and be derailed, when they have bright futures,” he told the press last year.

By October 13, Bates was reinstalled by Eastern Michigan and was able to return to practice with his teammates.

His coach Stan Heath believed in him from the start as he flourished this season

“I don’t know exactly what was said,” head coach Stan Heath talked to the press about his situation in the team’s preseason. “I actually let him talk to the team without the coaches. He did speak to the team, and I know they welcomed him with open arms.

“This is the honest-to-God truth: He’s a really good kid, who made a mistake,” the trainer kept at it. “But he’s a really good kid. I enjoy coaching him, he works hard, he wants to do good, he wants to be invested. And I’m glad we have him.”

Check out his highlights from his career-high exhibition in points against Northern Illinois back in January 24:

Back in late October, Bates finally wore the green and white jersey and scored 27 points in an exhibition contest against Grand Valley State.

Bates isn’t the only player from Eastern Michigan whose departing, as point guard Noah Farrakhan has entered the transfer portal along with Colin Golson Jr. and Orlando Lovejoy. Out of these three, Farrakhan has been the most vital for his team, averaging 11.9 this past season.