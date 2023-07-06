Home » news » Free Agent Pg Aaron Holiday Has Agreed To A One Year Deal With The Houston Rockets

Free agent PG Aaron Holiday has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets

Not all free agent signings are going to be as highly anticipated as others. Most top free agents have already been signed this offseason. However, teams can still find solid roster pieces at this point in free agency. It was announced today that the Houston Rockets would be adding depth at guard this offseason. Free agent PG Aaron Holiday is signing a one-year deal with Houston for the 2023-24 season. 

The 26-year-old has bounced around the past few seasons after starting his career with the Pacers. He just finished his fifth professional season and is headed to the fifth team in his career. Holiday played his first three seasons with the Pacers.

In 2021-22 he started the season with the Washington Wizards after being dealt by the Pacers in a five-team deal. He was then traded to the Suns where he finished the season. Holiday played the 2022-23 seasons with the Hawks. Now, he’s a member of the Houston Rockets.

Aaron Holiday will be a solid rotation player off the bench next season for the Rockets

Last summer, the Suns did not give Holiday a qualifying offer. That made him a restricted free agent and he signed a one-year deal with the Hawks. He played in 63 of their 82 regular season games last year and made 6 starts. Holiday signed for a veteran’s minimum with the Hawks.

Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported that Holiday would once again be signing for a veteran’s minimum for 2023-24. The Rockets lost three different players who made up some of their guard depth this past season. Holiday was brought in as depth to replace them.

Fred VanVleet was signed to a massive contract by the Rockets in free agency. He’ll be the team’s PG next season and Holiday will be a great backup for him. The former first-round pick backed up Trae Young last season at PG and Chris Paul the season before that.

