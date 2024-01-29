Giannis Antetokounmpo can’t wait to start working with Doc Rivers because ‘he’s a legend’

In a recent interview, Giannis Antetokounmpo revealed that the first NBA game he ever saw on television, he remembers Doc Rivers was coaching. “We had this old TV,” the Bucks star recalled on Saturday night. “I had to hit it on the side.”

Back then, the Greek Freak was only a teenager when the trainer was leading the Boston Celtics to the 2008 NBA title, during the Finals series against the Los Angeles Lakers. Thirteen years later Giannis conquered his own league championship after guiding Milwaukee to their first trophy in 50 years.

After the Bucks fired first-year coach Adrian Griffin after only 43 matches, both the superstar and his new tactician have the opportunity to win another competition together. This weekend, Rivers held his introductory press conference and praised to be a part of this hungry squad.

Doc Rivers era begins today🤫🔥pic.twitter.com/NhJqHWiBFq — ³⁴ (@GiannisWorld) January 29, 2024

“I’m excited,” Antetokounmpo admitted. “He’s a legend in this league. I think the most important thing he emphasized is to come together as a team. The moment we’re together as a team, the faster we can get to where we want to get to.”

Co-star Damian Lillard recognized that the squad needed a leader in the locker room, and believes Doc fits the role. “He’s a strong voice,” Dame said. “He’s going to demand more from our team. He’s not going to be afraid to challenge myself. He’s not going to (be afraid) to challenge Giannis. He’s not going to be afraid to challenge Brook (Lopez) and Khris (Middleton) and all the way down the line.”

The former Portland guard believes that the Bucks aren’t an easy team to lead, especially as the roster is packed with veterans. “I think when you’re dealing with a team full of vets and as talented as we are, I think that’s something that you need if you want to reach the level we want to reach. And I think he’s the perfect person for it,” explained the 33-year-old.

The Wisconsin franchise currently sit in the Eastern Conference’s second position with a 32-14 record, but decided to move on from their last coach because their defensive ratings had dropped considerably in comparison to last season.

Rivers admitted that he was lured back to coaching because of the chance to compete for a title with Milwaukee

Doc confessed he was equally thrilled to lead the Bucks pack as he prepares for his debut on Monday night. Milwaukee is getting ready to open a five-game trip that starts against none other than reining champions Denver Nuggets.

“I wasn’t going to just take a job,” Rivers admitted. “I’ve been contacted several times this season, and I wouldn’t even take the call. I was dead serious. If the right opportunity opened, I would listen. If not, I was fine.”

However, coaching in Wisconsin hits a sweet spot in the coach’s heart, as this represents some sort of homecoming for him. Back in the day, Doc was a Marquette guard who learned a lot of many coaching greats in Milwaukee like Al McGuire. Today, his No. 31 jersey hangs from the rafters of the Fiserv Forum, where Marquette plays to this day.

“It’s just really cool being in an arena, coaching in an arena and your jersey’s hanging above you,” said Rivers, who played three years in Wisconsin before making it to the NBA. “I can turn to the players and say: ‘Guys, I swear to God, I played basketball. Just look up. I swear that’s me.’ It’s really cool.”