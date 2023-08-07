This whole summer, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been travelling around Europe and Asia preparing alongside his brothers for the FIBA World Cup tournament in Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. Even though his participation is still yet to be confirmed due to his latest injury recovery, he’s been leading basketball youth camps and delivering inspiring speeches along the way.

In one of his latest interventions with young athletes, he revealed what truly separates superstars like LeBron James from the rest of the NBA players. According to the Bucks foward, working behind the scenes and building your upper body is key to reaching your full potential.

“In order for you to perform, you have to be able to build your body here,” he said in a video recently posted on his social media. “Because if you’re not strong here, you’re not able to be on the court. This is even more important than being on the court.”

Take a look at some of his highlights coaching potential teenagers in the Asian continent these past weeks:

What can I say, coaching chose me 😂 pic.twitter.com/qDJ1Qbpprm — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) August 6, 2023

“If you see the greatest players of all time, what everybody had in common, they were strong, they were healthy, and they took the weight room serious. Kobe, Jordan, Shaq, LeBron — you have to take this serious,” he added.

The two-time league MVP didn’t accomplish his many accolades by sheer luck, you can actually tell he has put his actions were his words are. When the young Greek first stepped unto an NBA court, he was very skinny until he put in significant work in the gym to reach his potential.

Recently, NBA champion Lamar Odom praised The Greek Freak on his own Twitter account, stating he’s one of the best players to ever play the game.

“One of the most dominant players EVER, Giannis is a problem!” the 43-year-old wrote.

The Bucks superstar is close to making ‘final decision’ over his FIBA World Cup participation this month

We have officially entered the month of August and the FIBA World Cup is only a bit over three weeks away. As most teams are already training with their complete roster, Greece is still awaiting Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s decision as he is still recovering from his latest knee injury that required surgery at the end of the last NBA campaign.

The Greek national team coach Dimitris Itoudis has been bombarded by questions over the Bucks superstar, as he recently gave an update explaining that Giannis is close to making an official statement over his potential participation.

Check out Giannis’ highlights from his last international competition for Greece last year:

“That should be addressed to our doctor and the doctors of the Bucks. The information is that he is making an effort, and he will be reevaluated shortly, and we will have a final decision on whether he will make it or not,” Itoudis assured.

For now, the Greek squad prepares for their final two friendly contests before heading towards their final FIBA World Cup concentration in Asia.

“The friendly matches serve as the second mirror, the coordination, the duos, and those coming from the bench. The zeal is here, and I have no complaints. Some may not see talent in our eyes, but it’s a challenge for us to build our identity through these friendlies,” the coach added.