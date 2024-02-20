Respecting a coach’s process seems to be one of the best moves for a healthy team, even though sometimes squads need to be shaken up from their core in order to react positively on the basketball court. However, the Milwaukee franchise has had four head coaches in the past six months, and their players are starting to suffer the consequences.

Player-wise, the Bucks have made many roster changes: they acquired Patrick Beverley from the Sixers while trading Robin Lopez to Sacramento. However, it’s at the coaching helm where they need some stability.

Last month, the Wisconsin front office decided to fire first-year coach Adrian Griffin after 36 games, as he was chosen to replace Mike Budenholzer during the offseason after four-long campaigns. After his exit, Joe Prunty served as interim for three games before they finally found Doc Rivers as the squad’s official replacement.

During this past All-Star Weekend, star Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked about all the events that have occurred behind the scenes with these modifications, and he admitted that it has been “hard” to deal with them.

“It’s hard. It’s hard. This is my fourth coach in the span of six months,” the forward revealed. “Coach (Mike Budenholzer), coach (Adrian Griffin), (interim) coach Joe (Prunty) and Doc. Different philosophy, different game plan. It’s hard. It’s draining.”

The Greek Freak admits he’s tried his best to adapt. “I’m a student of the game. When somebody asks me to do something, I try to do it to the best of my ability,” he expressed. “I try to understand what we’re trying to accomplish, both so I can understand and so I can be there for my teammates when they ask questions.”

Ever since Rivers took charge, he hasn’t had it easy. Despite the Bucks being one of the East’s top contenders with a 35-21 record, the club is 3-7 with their newest coach on the bench, with whom they’ve dropped to their conference’s third place.

In a recent interview, the veteran tactician confessed that the transition had been more difficult that he had initially imagined. “It’s been probably more difficult than I thought,” to what he later revealed that he’d asked the team if he could’ve taken charge of the team during the All-Star Break.

Despite his recent comments, Giannis made it clear that he “loves” working with Rivers and his philosophy

The Bucks superstar later admitted that despite the constant transitions in the coaching staff, he’s enjoyed working under Doc’s winning mindset. Antetokounmpo recognizes the tactician’s succesful career and knows he speaks from experience.

“I love working with Coach Doc,” the All-Star said. “He’s been very, very successful. We can talk all day about things he’s accomplished around the league. He’s won, I think, 1,100 NBA games. Some people have never played 1,100 games.”

Giannis hopes he can turn them into title holders.”He brings that level of — how can I say — a championship level to the team. He won. He’s coached a lot of successful teams in the past. When you have that guy in your bench, you have to bring your A game,” the player added.

Throughout his career, Antetokounmpo has played under six different head coaches ever since he entered the NBA in the 2023/24 campaign.