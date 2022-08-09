LeBron James is arguably the greatest player that’s ever played in the NBA. Whether you want to say that Michael Jordan was better than him or not, there should be no denying that LeBron is a top two player that’s ever stepped foot on the court.

Some people like to say that he chases stats, but former NBA star Gilbert Arenas dropped a truth bomb on this and made sure that people understood that LeBron James does not chase stats.

Gilbert Arenas on LeBron James Chasing Stats

According to Lakers Daily, Gilbert Arenas had the following to say:

“I said, ‘LeBron is probably the only player, the only superstar that never had that year,’” Arenas explained. “He never had that year where he says, ‘Eh, frick everybody. I’m trying to get my stats.’ Because I said, ‘If he ever did that, who’s stopping him?’ That man would average 40-something. … When LeBron stepped in, it was all about trying to win a championship. Every year, trying to win a championship, so he’s been building the teams to try to win championships, so he’s never actually had a selfish year where he says, ‘I don’t need anybody. I want to show the world what I can do.’”

It’s interesting to hear Gilbert Arenas say this. These thoughts that LeBron James is chasing stats have come to light throughout the past few years as he’s currently chasing the record to become the all-time leading scorer in the NBA.

A season ago, he only played in 56 games due to a few tough injuries, but he managed to average 30.3 points per game and shot 52.4% from the field. At his age, what LeBron did a year ago has to be recognized a bit more than it is. He’s still playing at an elite level at 37 years old and it’s truly breathtaking.