Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Betting Picks, Lines and Odds for NBA Week 1

The reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors return home to Oakland on Tuesday in their season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Steph Curry and the Warriors are the Vegas favorites to win back-to-back titles after defeating the Boston Celtics in six games earlier this year, marking the first time Curry has won the prestigious Finals MVP award after losing out to Kevin Durant and Andre Igoudala previously.

Russell Westbrook is still a Los Angeles Laker, as are superstar duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis under new guidance from former Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham.

The showdown at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California tips off at 10:00pm EST and is live on both TNT and Amazon Prime.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Golden State Warriors -275 Los Angeles Lakers +230

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Top Picks

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Same Game Parlay @ +500 with BetOnline

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Tip 1: Warriors -9.5 @ +125 with BetOnline

Golden State have endured a tough couple of weeks after drama struck in practice leading to a physical altercation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green. Green was fined and suspended for his involvements, but has rejoined the team and will play on opening night.

Whether the incident will have any bearing on the Warriors chemistry, time will tell, however a championship winning side can’t simply fold at the first hurdle of adversity. These players are as strong mentally as they are talented and know what it takes to win at this elite level.

Tomorrow night, we raise another banner 🏆 pic.twitter.com/xX0BNYBVfb — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 17, 2022

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Tip 2: Steph Curry over 22.5 points @ -130 with BetOnline

Steph Curry is coming off the back of a tremendous performance against the Boston Celtics where he deservedly won a first Finals MVP award and is +1800 to win the regular season MVP award for a third time.

The 34-year-old is still in the prime of his career and has shown no signs of slowing down and if he can knock down some early threes, the floodgates will surely open and ‘The Chef’ can start cooking.

Curry averaged 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in the 2021-22 regular season.

2015. 2017. 2018. 2022. Ready to add another ring to your collection, @StephenCurry30? pic.twitter.com/LK1vsjab2s — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 18, 2022

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Tip 3: Klay Thompson over 2.5 made threes @ -145 with BetOnline

Klay Thompson, the other splash brother, averaged an impressive 3.5 threes per game in the playoffs on 39% from downtown whilst posting 19 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.

The 32-year-old made his return last season after almost two years away from the game, when he suffered a ruptured ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

If he can stay healthy and continue to get in a positive rhythm, this could be the season that Thompson returns to the All-Star game.

Klay’s message ahead of the new season 💯 pic.twitter.com/AjvRl7kM6j — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) October 17, 2022

