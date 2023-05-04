NBA
Harrison Barnes hopes Sacramento re-sign him this summer as he enters the open market: ‘It would be special’
One of the most experienced players in the young Sacramento roster is entering the open market for the first time since 2016. We are talking about Harrison Barnes, as the Kings administration is yet to announce if they will count on his services for the next campaign.
The 30-year-old, who hasn’t been a restricted agent since he agreed to a four-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks seven seasons ago, has admitted that he would love to stay in California with coach Mike Brown.
HB says it would be "special" to return to the Kings next year 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wYt2cxCBAQ
— Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) May 2, 2023
