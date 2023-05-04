Harrison Barnes hopes Sacramento re-sign him this summer as he enters the open market: ‘It would be special’

“It would be special,” Barnes said about the possibility of returning to play for the Kings. “I have equity in Sacramento, just being through a lot of the long seasons. To finally be on the other side of that and to have a collective experience and feel like we were knocking at the door.

” … Obviously, we’ve all been around. We know it’s a business; a lot of things happen. But to continue on with this group, I think that would be a special thing.”

At this point, Sacramento already has four of their usual five starters locked in contract for next season. We are talking about Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter, as we can also add to the list favorite sixth man Malik Monk, and strong defender Davion Mitchell.

The continuity of this core is partly due to the incredible job that Monte McNair has done, as he deservingly has been awarded this Wednesday as the newest Executive of the Year in the NBA.

“I think for us, we’re three, four days away from a pretty painful end [to our season],” McNair told the press. “So, we’re going to sit down and have all those conversations.

“Obviously, Harrison is a fantastic part of our team. A vet leader, and one of two guys with championship experience for us, which was a big part of getting our young guys ready to go. We’ll have all those conversations in the coming weeks.”

Barnes’ teammates believe he’s been vital this season in Sacramento

The foward first got to Sacramento during the 2019 trade deadline and has now been part of the team for four and a half campaigns. Even though he’s been a crucial part of the Kings during his first seasons, he’s been less impactful this breakout year for the franchise.

However, Barnes participated in all 82 regular-season matches this campaign, and averaged 15 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.

Take a look at one of his best performances during their recent playoff run against the Warriors:

“HB has been big,” squad star De’Aaron Fox said this week. “From the moment he got here, you just saw the professionalism that he had. We’ve had our lockers next to each other since he’s been here, too.

“He was huge for me in just showing me how I needed to work to get to the next level. … Just seeing the way he worked — getting here early, staying late, whatever it may be — has made my work ethic that much better, which ultimately I feel like that’s what has gotten me to this point.”