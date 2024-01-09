Hawks reportedly determined to build roster around stars Trae Young and Jalen Johnson

The Hawks have probably been the franchise that has been mentioned the most in trade rumors recently, as we are only a month away from the transfer deadline. The truth is, Atlanta needs change, especially after their last two games which both ended in disheartening defeats.

Their first loss was against the Pacers on Friday, game in which they permitted 150 points, and the second was against a short-handed Magic which were missing Wendell Carter Jr. and Franz Wagner.

The thing their organizations seems to have clear is that they have determined which are the two players they want to build the roster around, the first being superstar Trae Young and the second Jalen Johnson.

Atlanta Hawks tanking the season? "Right now it sounds like the Hawks are truly considering the idea of being a real seller. Taking a step back and maybe even getting a couple extra lottery balls this year…" [via @JakeLFischer ] pic.twitter.com/atzsvA2WqJ — BASKETBALL ON 𝕏 (@BasketballOnX) January 6, 2024

This weekend, NBA insider Marc Stein spilled the beans about their plans. “Atlanta is determined to, as one source described it, ‘build around Trae and Jalen Johnson’ going forward under new coach Quin Snyder,” he wrote. “Which means [Dejounte] Murray, De’Andre Hunter, and Clint Capela, most notably, are all available in potential trades … and with sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanović expected to generate as much external interest as any current Hawk.”

One who has been showing his full potential this season is Bogdan Bogdanovic, who is a clear candidate in the race for the Sixth Man of the Year award. Nevertheless, it seems the Hawks are open to exploring the possibility of trading him out, if the right offer comes in.

Stein wasn’t the only journalist reporting on the Hawks’ intentions, as Yahoo Sports‘ Jake Fischer also mentioned how Young and Johnson are the only players they deem irreplaceable.

“Right now it sounds like the Hawks are truly considering the idea of being a real seller. Taking a step back and maybe even getting a couple extra lottery balls this year…” he said this weekend.

According to NBA insider the Hawks are “open for business” this transfer season and hope to add star talent

Jake Fischer appeared on a podcast with fellow reporter Dan DeVine and talked plenty about Atlanta’s ambitious expectations. “The Hawks are certainly open for business, with plenty of long-term deals to be moved. Of late, Atlanta has informed numerous teams the only untouchable players on the Hawks’ roster are Young and rising third-year forward Jalen Johnson, sources said.

“Just watch Johnson’s behind-the-back dribble and flush in transition against Oklahoma City on Wednesday, or his pacing, passing and shooting ability at his size, and you’ll understand why Hawks figures are so bullish on the 22-year-old’s upside at a broad and bouncy 6-9,” he shared.

According to the Yahoo Sports reporter, the Hawks are also in the race for Toronto’s Pascal Siakam, who has been heavily linked to the Golden State Warriors in recent weeks. “Atlanta owes its 2025 first-round selection to San Antonio as part of the haul that landed Murray, so there’s plenty of sense for the Hawks, currently 14-19, to weigh selling some of its veteran contributors, incorporating a lottery pick alongside Young and Johnson, then stepping back toward Atlanta’s bigger goal of competing in the playoffs under head coach Quin Snyder next season.

“Atlanta has been one of the more active teams on the phones across the league, sources said. And that seller’s path becoming more likely has league personnel no longer considering the Hawks as a prominent potential landing spot for Toronto’s other trade-deadline darling, Pascal Siakam, now that the Raptors ultimately moved on from Anunoby,” Fischer said.