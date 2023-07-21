The Atlanta Hawks have waived shooting guard Tyrese Martin ahead of his $1.7 million salary guarantee deadline for the 2023-24 season, per sources. Martin, 24, was selected 51st overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Draft out of UConn.

Golden State then traded the 6-foot-6 guard and $2 million cash to Atlanta for Ryan Rollins. In July 2022, Martin signed a two-year, $2.73 million contract with the Hawks. Approximately $1,017,781 was fully guaranteed. His contract also includes a $2,324,095 qualifying offer for 2024.

The Atlanta Hawks plan to waive Tyrese Martin ahead of his $1.7 million salary becoming fully guaranteed, per league sources. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 1.3 points and 0.8 rebounds in 4.1 minutes per game last season. — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) July 21, 2023



Martin made 16 appearances off the bench with the Hawks in the 2022-23 season. The Pennsylvania native averaged 1.3 points and 4.1 minutes per game while shooting 39.1% from the floor and 14.3% beyond the arc.

With the Central Park Skyhawks, Atlanta’s G-League affiliate, Martin averaged 18 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 33.9 minutes per game. Additionally, the guard shot 50.3% from the field, 36.6% outside the arc, and 80.5% at the foul line as well.

During the 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas, the former Huskie averaged 13.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steal, and 21.2 minutes per game in five outings. Martin also finished 44.4% shooting from the floor, 34.8% outside the arc, and 76.9% at the free throw line.

As a late second-round prospect, Martin made 99 starts in 114 appearances in the NCAA with Rhode Island (2018-20) and UConn (2020-22), averaging 11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 30.8 minutes per game.

Tyrese Martin with some clutch baskets for the Hawks! 14 of his 25 PTS came in the 4th quarter 🔥#NBA2KSummerLeague pic.twitter.com/ce7Cv33hyU — NBA (@NBA) July 12, 2023



In his senior 2021-22 season with UConn, the guard averaged career highs of 13.6 points and 1.9 assists per game. Along with logging 7.5 boards per contest, Martin shot career bests of 44.9% from the field, 43% from downtown, and 68.9% at the line.

Furthermore, in UConn’s 78-70 win over Marquette on Dec. 21, 2021, he recorded a career-high 25 points, six rebounds, and one assist in 33 minutes as a starter. Martin finished 9-of-16 (56.3%) shooting from the floor and drained a 3-pointer.

The Hawks are also expected to waive guard Vit Krejci. Free agent guard Wesley Matthews agreed to a one-year deal with the club. Matthews, 36, joined the Hawks after two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks.

