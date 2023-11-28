Heat forward Jimmy Butler (ankle) ruled out vs. Bucks

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (ankle) has been downgraded to out for tonight’s home game against the Milwaukee Bucks. This will be the second straight game Butler has missed.

The six-time All-Star also sat out Miami’s 112-97 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. Butler, 34, is averaging 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.4 steals in 14 starts this season.

Referring to a few NBA betting sites, the Miami Heat hold 10th-shortest odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers.

UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (ankle) has been ruled out of tonight’s game. https://t.co/ElyeFn2JTz — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 28, 2023



In Miami’s 122-115 win over the Nets on Nov. 16, the 13-year veteran recorded a season-high 36 points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal, and three blocks in 35 minutes of action.

For the rest of the Heat’s injury report, forward Haywood Highsmith (lower back) is questionable and both center Bam Adebayo (left hip) and forward Duncan Robinson (right thumb) are probable versus Milwaukee.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (ankle) has been downgraded to out against Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks won 122-114 over Miami in the first meeting on Oct. 30. Adebayo didn’t play, whereas Butler and Tyler Herro were in the lineup. However, while Adebayo is available, both Butler and Herro are out tonight. It figures.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee forward Jae Crowder (groin) remains out indefinitely, and guard Khris Middleton (Achilles) is listed as questionable as well. The Bucks are 7-1 in their last eight games.

Bam Adebayo in games without Jimmy Butler: 19.8 PPG

9.5 RPG

5.1 APG

56.1% FG 24-32 record. Predict his stat-line tonight! pic.twitter.com/eM7ecfKvER — HeatMuse (@Heat_Muse) November 28, 2023



For noteworthy betting trends, Milwaukee is 0-6 straight up in its past six road games against Miami. The Bucks are 15-5 against the spread in their previous 20 contests as well.

As for the Heat, they’re 9-3 SU in their last 12 games. Not to mention, Miami is 1-6 ATS in its past seven home games, and the Eastern Conference contender is 7-3 ATS in its previous 10 contests.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Bucks hold a 60.3% chance of defeating Miami at home. NBA sportsbooks show the Heat as 3.5-point underdogs.