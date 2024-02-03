Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller is currently on pace to become the 11th NBA player in history to average at least 15 points and two 3-pointers per game in a rookie season.

Miller would join Allen Iverson (23.5 PPG, 2 3P), Stephen Curry (17.5 PPG, 2.1 3P), Damian Lillard (19 PPG, 2.3 3P), Lauri Markkanen (15.2 PPG, 2.1 3P), Kyle Kuzma (16.1 PPG, 2.1 3P), Donovan Mitchell (20.5 PPG, 2.4 3P), Luka Doncic (21.2 PPG, 2.3 3P), Kendrick Nunn (15.3 PPG, 2.0 3P), Anthony Edwards (19.3 PPG, 2.4 3P), and Jalen Green (17.3 PPG, 2.3 3P).

.@hornets guard/forward @brandmillerr is on pace to become the 11th qualified player in NBA history to average 15.0 points and 2.0 3-pointers per game in their rookie season.#LetsFly35 pic.twitter.com/mFM7Tof7HR — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) February 2, 2024



Miller, 21, has made 35 starts in 41 games of his rookie season. The University of Alabama product is averaging 15.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 31 minutes per game.

Plus, he’s shooting 43.8% from the field, 38.3% from 3-point range, and 81.9% at the foul line.

The Tennessee native recorded a career-high 29 points in losses to the New York Knicks on Nov. 18 and Jan. 29.

In Charlotte’s 133-119 defeat to the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 29, the forward posted 20 points on 7-of-16 (43.8%) shooting from the floor and a career-high six 3-pointers on 10 attempts.

Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford admires rookie Brandon Miller’s “competitive spirit”

Although the Hornets dropped their sixth straight game in Friday’s 126-106 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Miller still had a terrific outing. Charlotte’s No. 2 overall pick amassed 28 points, four rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks in 32 minutes of action.

“You don’t create competitive spirit,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said when asked about Miller being visibly upset with the loss. “That’s something I think is the number one thing to look for in a player, and he wants to win every night. There’s nothing more important than that.”

Most 20-Point Games by a Rookie this season: 26 — Victor Wembanyama

13 — Brandon Miller

11 — Chet Holmgren Brandon Miller 👀 pic.twitter.com/5gEAPhhQo0 — Hoop Muse (@HoopMuse) February 3, 2024

Additionally, Oklahoma City outscored the Hornets 39-19 in the opening quarter. The Thunder went on to lead by as many as 35 points. Bryce McGowens added 15 points for Charlotte.

LaMelo Ball missed his fourth straight game for the Hornets with a right ankle overuse injury.

With this loss to OKC, the Hornets are now 10-37 overall and 5-19 away from home. Charlotte is tied for the second-worst road record in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs.

Moreover, Brandon Miller is a long shot to win NBA Rookie of the Year. A few NBA betting sites are showing Miller with third-best odds, trailing Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama and Thunder center Chet Holmgren.