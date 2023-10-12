Even if the Charlotte Hornets wanted to move him, Miles Bridges cannot be traded until Dec. 15.

Additionally, the Michigan native has veto power over any trade this season.

In April, the NBA issued Bridges a 30-game suspension without pay after the league completed its own investigation. He served 20 games at the tail end of the 2022-23 season.

Furthermore, the Michigan State product will miss the first 10 games of the 2023-24 season with the Hornets.

