Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was issued an arrest warrant for allegedly violating a protective order. According to Jessica Allen and Glenn Counts of WSOC in Charlotte, North Carolina, the warrant dates back to January but has not been served. The criminal summons came out Wednesday and also hasn’t been served.

In July, Bridges accepted a one-year, $7.92 million qualifying offer from the Hornets and met with general manager Mitch Kupchak to apologize for the “pain and embarrassment” he caused the NBA community. Bridges was arrested in June 2022 for a felony domestic violence charge involving his wife, Mychelle Johnson, and their two children.

However, this situation doesn’t pertain to any new allegations of physical violence. The police report listed Bridges’ longtime girlfriend as the victim whose protective order was violated because he smashed her windshield at her residence. An arrest warrant has been issued for Miles Bridges, per @wsoctv “It’s related to a prior domestic violence incident. However, the situation didn’t involve any new allegations of physical violence — it’s related to the violation of a protective order, according to the… pic.twitter.com/x2mYjwdkgV — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 11, 2023 Miles Bridges, 25, was issued a 10-year criminal protective order for his girlfriend after he pleaded no contest to a felony charge of injuring a child’s parent in November 2022.

Moreover, he was also sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to take weekly narcotics and marijuana tests for pleading no contest to the felony charge that originated from allegations he “assaulted the mother of his children in front of them.” Following his arrest, he was released on a $130,000 bond. Of course, Bridges went without signing a contract with an NBA team last offseason. His four-year, $16.32 million rookie-scale contract expired. Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was issued an arrest warrant in January for allegedly violating protection order, warrant and criminal summons never served “I apologize to everybody for the pain and embarrassment I caused everyone but especially my family,” Bridges said in July. “This year away, I used it to prioritize just going to therapy and becoming the best person I can be. “You know, someone that my family and everybody here can be proud of. I want to thank the Hornets organization and the NBA for giving me a second chance. “A lot of people don’t get a second chance, and I want to use this second chance just to prove to everybody that I’m the same kid that you drafted five years ago. ESPN Sources: Charlotte Hornets restricted free agent F Miles Bridges is preparing to sign a $7.9 million qualifying offer for the 2023-2024 season, clearing the way for him to become unrestricted next summer. Hornets and Bridges are far apart in extension talks. Story soon. pic.twitter.com/1uf2uh3uxQ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2023

“I’m just happy to be back, and I can’t wait to get this year started. … I’d like to just be around the community more and helping out a lot more.”