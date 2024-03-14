Charlotte Hornets rookie guard Vasa Micic posted a career-high 25 points on 9-of-10 (90%) shooting from the field and 5-of-6 (83.3%) from 3-point range in Wednesday night’s 110-98 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Micic, 30, also tallied eight assists and two steals in 30 minutes as a starter. Through 45 games (six starts), he’s averaging 6.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 16.6 minutes per game.

The Serbian hooper is shooting 43.6% from the field, 28.3% beyond the arc, and 82.2% at the foul line. In 15 games (six starts) with Charlotte, he’s averaging 11.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game.

Vasilije Micic tonight: 25 Points (career-high)

8 Assists

2 Steals

9/10 FG

5 3PM (career-high) Great performance by the Euroleague MVP.



Micic was selected 52nd overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2014 NBA Draft. However, he did not make his NBA debut until this season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He was traded to OKC in December 2020. Last July, he signed a three-year, $23.5 million contract with the Thunder. Micic is earning $7.72 million this season and is slated to make the same amount in 2024-25.

In 30 games off the bench with the Thunder, he averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 assists, and 12 minutes per game while shooting 40.7% from the floor, 24.4% from 3-point range, and 73.7% at the line.

Oklahoma City Thunder traded Vasa Micic to Charlotte Hornets before the NBA trade deadline

Ahead of this season’s NBA trade deadline, OKC sent Micic, Davis Bertans, Tre Mann, a 2024 second-round draft pick, a 2025 second-rounder, and cash to the Hornets for Gordon Hayward.

Prior to beginning his NBA career, Micic became a three-time All-EuroLeague member and led Anadolu Efes to two EuroLeague titles (2021, 2022), winning the EuroLeague MVP in 2021 and both Final Four MVPs.

His performance against the Grizzlies could be the first of many.

"I just had a rhythm. I try to play my game as good as I can. I'm trying always to be better. Today was a good day for me… The key is always to find the best man in the best position." – Vasilije Micić



Additionally, the Hornets outscored Memphis 31-19 in the opening quarter of Wednesday’s win. Miles Bridges led Charlotte in scoring with 27 points.

Grant Williams ended his outing with 18 points for the Hornets, 15 of them in the fourth quarter. Mann and Brandon Miller both finished with 10 points as well.

The Hornets improved to 8-26 on the road and 5-10 against the Western Conference.

“Every win on the road is big in the NBA,” Bridges said. “As long as we keep getting better, that’s all I’m worried about.”

The Hornets host the Phoenix Suns on Friday.