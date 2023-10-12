The Charlotte Hornets have officially waived center Kai Jones. Hornets president of basketball operations and general manager Mitch Kupchak announced the news on Wednesday.

Last week, the Hornets revealed Jones would not join the team for training camp following strange messages posted on social media, including a bizarre Instagram Live video and criticism of his teammates.

“Kai Jones will not participate in training camp due to personal reasons,” the Hornets’ statement read. “There is currently not a timetable for his return to the team. Out of respect for the personal nature of the situation, the Hornets will not have any additional public comment regarding the matter at this time.”

The Charlotte Hornets have waived former first-round pick Kai Jones, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/53L73V4H49 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 11, 2023



Moreover, Jones insulted Charlotte Hornets teammates Nick Richards and Mark Williams in August. He replied to trolls on his Instagram posts after they called him a worse player than Richards and Williams.

About Richards, Jones said, “I’m more assertive with the ball than him [and] I can read myself.” Of Williams, Jones posted, “show me a video of Mark pulling up going left and hitting it. Anywhere man in college some where [sic] show one.”

Charlotte Hornets waive former 2021 first-round pick Kai Jones days after the 6-foot-11 center publicly requested a trade on X

On Monday, Kai Jones posted this message on X, “I have officially requested to be traded from the Charlotte Hornets. #GOATLIFE.” According to NBA rules, he could be fined up to $150,000 for publicly requesting a trade.

“Any player (or, for clarity, any player representative or person acting with authority on behalf of a player) who publicly expresses a desire to be traded to another Team shall be subject to a fine and/or suspension. The maximum fine that may be imposed by the NBA on a player pursuant to the foregoing shall be $150,000,” the rule states.

Jones, 22, was selected 19th overall by the New York Knicks in the 2021 NBA Draft out of the University of Texas at Austin. However, the 6-foot-11 center was then traded to the Hornets.

I have officially requested to be traded from the Charlotte Hornets. #GOATLIFE — Kai Jones (@242_jones) October 9, 2023



The Bahamian hooper has appeared in a combined 67 games off the bench for Charlotte the last two NBA seasons, averaging 2.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 9.1 minutes per game.

Additionally, in 46 games as a reserve in the 2022-23 season, the center averaged career highs of 3.4 points, 2.7 boards, and 12 minutes per game. Plus, he shot 55.8% from the floor and a career-best 73.1% at the foul line.

In Charlotte’s 137-134 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 28, 2023, the Texas product recorded career highs of 12 points and 14 rebounds in 22 minutes of action.

NBA Betting Content You May Like