Tyler Herro was playing some of his best basketball before he fell to injury almost three weeks ago. A report surfaced this Monday claiming that he won’t be able to play in this Tuesday’s highly-awaited matchup against Milwaukee, but should be back in action next week.

One of the first to report was The Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang, who announced that the former Sixth Man of the Year will miss at least one more week after his recent re-evaluation over the weekend.

The 23-year-old hurt his right ankle against the Memphis Grizzlies on November 8, and was diagnosed days later with a Grade 2 ankle sprain. “I heard some like crunching and cracks in my ankle,” Tyler said after the match. “Obviously, it’ll probably be a couple of weeks. But I’m just going to get my treatment, stick to my routine and I’ll be back.”

Tyler Herro states that before his ankle injury he was playing at an “All-NBA level” and is confident he can get back to that after his return For the season (8 games) Herro has averaged 22.9 PPG, 5.0 RPG and 4.6 APG 45/41/88 shooting splits pic.twitter.com/NxpJkrOndt — Hot Hot Hoops (@hothothoops) November 21, 2023

Herro was playing in MVP mode before falling to injury, as he averaged 22.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists so far this season. The Miami guard is shooting 44.7% from the field, 41.0% from range and 88.0% from the foul line. As South Beach franchise are now 10-7 this campaign, the rising star still leads the team in points per contest.

During the summer there was a persistent rumor that placed the young guard outside of Miami, as the team was desperately trying to acquire Damian Lillard from Portland. In the end, the Blazers traded their superstar to Milwaukee and Herro was reportedly “ecstatic” when his agent told him the news he was staying in Florida.

“I was happy. Ecstatic, really,” he admitted at the start of the season. “My family’s here, my kids, my [friends] live in Miami. Came from Milwaukee with me. Everything is in Miami. If I were to get traded, at the end of my career Miami will still be my home.”

Tyler hopes to extended his contract with the Heat for as long as possible as he looks to enhance his career averages of 17.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists in Miami.

Bucks forward Khris Middleton is also reported questionable against the Heat as he suffers from Achilles tightness

It seems the Heat aren’t the only roster with sensible absences, as the Bucks won’t be able to count on Khris Middleton for Tuesday’s game at the Kaseya Center. Even though the Milwaukee forward is listed as questionable, his coach admitted there’s no real timeline for his complete recovery.

“No timeline. Just day-to-day and see how he responds to treatment, but I think things are promising,” Adrian Griffin told the press, as his player couldn’t continue the game against the Washington Wizards on November 24 due to Achilles tightness.

Lillard, who is expected to participate in this crucial Eastern Conference clash, revealed how important Middleton is for his team. “Any time you lose a big part of your team, it’s an adjustment,” his teammate said.

“I think because of the way the season has gone early on with him being on a restriction, he’s sat a few games; I think we’re used to it. We’re used to that hole being there and having to navigate those situations,” the star concluded.