Ever since Isaiah Thomas returned to the basketball scene to suit up for the G-League Salt Lake City Stars last month, the entire NBA world was wondering if he would get another chance in the big leagues. When asked about it, the cult hero couldn’t hide his desire to get an opportunity back in the NBA.

Weeks passed and the Phoenix organization seized their chance and offered him this exactly. Despite signing him to a 10-day contract, the 35-year-old has already gotten his chance to grace an NBA court and no one around could hide their excitement as he walked to the sideline ready to bounce.

This past Wednesday, he got to play in his first game eligible for the Suns, in an important win over the Sixers. Two years had past since he last played in the league, as his most recent exhibition came on April 10, 2022 with the Charlotte Hornets.

According to the athlete, he wants to be around for a while. “I want to play a few more years in the league, so hopefully this is a setup for that,” he said before he played two minutes against Philadelphia. However, he understands that first he needs to impress to earn a better deal.

“Whatever the opportunity is, I’m ready to make an impact each and every day. Whether I play or not, it’s bigger than putting the ball in the basket for me. I’m able to lead by example, lead by my experiences. Just help in any way possible,” he expressed.

As we all know, the Suns organization can still give him another 10-day contract, but after that opportunity they would have to decide if they want to sign him or let him go. Despite this, Thomas is convinced that whatever happens with his present, he will continue to prepare himself for an NBA return during the summer.

“I feel like I’m better than I was at 25,” the veteran said. “I feel the same. My mind is a lot further than it was. And I’m ready to just take advantage of whatever the opportunity is, I’m ready to be here, have fun, have good positive energy each and every day. And just get after it.”

His teammates recognises how influential Thomas’ career has been and believe he can contribute to the Phoenix cause

Kevin Durant praised his new teammate as the news about his 10-day contract was confirmed in Arizona. According to the player who just passed Shaquille O’Neal as the eighth all-time highest NBA scorer, Thomas has produced an inspirational legacy throughout his career and believes he can continue to do so in Phoenix.

“The story that he has, his career that he’s been through has inspired basketball players around the world,” KD said this week.

“It’s been an amazing last few days for me. … I’m just gonna continue to take advantage of this situation and do it with a smile on my face.”@IsaiahThomas on his return to the NBA 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3qq5HbNS7c — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 22, 2024

His coach Frank Vogel couldn’t agree more and noted the respect Isaiah has among the NBA community. “He’s a very well-liked, respected guy in this league, in this NBA player fraternity, but we’re gonna see where his game is at,” he said of Thomas.

“Again, I don’t know how much he’ll play for us. He’s really here from a depth standpoint because Saben Lee only has four games left,” Vogel mentioned, as the team needs more depth if they hope to contest for this league’s title.