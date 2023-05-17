Ja Morant finally addresses his second-polemic video flashing a gun: ‘I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people’

It took Ja Morant three days to finally come out and address his latest controversial video holding a firearm again while his friend posted a live broadcast on Instagram listening to loud music and celebrating inside his vehicle. This recent situation has the young athlete suspended by the Grizzlies from all team activities until further notice.

The Memphis star is also being investigated by the league to find out the context behind his actions, only two months after the NBA had no choice but to suspend his for the same exact reason.

Take a look at the video and judge it yourselves:

Grizzlies star Ja Morant was allegedly seen holding a gun on an IG Live yesterday.pic.twitter.com/bqvwbwgd9m — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 14, 2023

“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me,” Morant released a statement this Tuesday night. “This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”

His stance over his latest polemic came only hours after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver appeared on live television commenting over this complex incident, in which he couldn’t hide his disappointment. His punishment won’t be detailed until the investigation is over.

“Honestly, I was shocked when I saw, this weekend, that video,” Silver said right before the draft lottery was set to happen. “We’re in the process of investigating it and we’ll figure out exactly what happened as best as we can. The video’s a bit grainy and all that, but I’m assuming the worst. We’ll figure out exactly what happened there.”

Back in March, his first fault cost him an eight-game suspension plus a $669,000 loss in forfeited salary.

As you can see in the video above, the Instagram live was streamed by Ja’s associate and friend Davonte Pack, which shows a brief moment when Morant is displaying a handgun.

“He could have injured, maimed, killed himself, someone else, with an act like that,” Silver added.

“And also the acknowledgement that he’s a star. He has an incredibly huge following. And my concern — and I thought he shared with me — that millions if not tens of millions of kids globally would see him as having done something that was celebrating in a way that act of using a firearm in that fashion,” he concluded.

The Grizzlies star had already showed remorse over his first incident, and now fans have lost hope

Two months ago Morant admitted that he needed to work on himself, and even when the campaign ended for them in the playoffs first round against the Los Angeles Lakers, he took further responsibility explaining how his off-court mistakes distracted his squad from the NBA competition.

“Being disciplined on both sides, off the court making better decisions and on the court being locked in even more,” the 23-year-old said. “Being a leader of this team, it pretty much starts with me. I’ve got to be better in that area.”

Last year Morant signed a five-year deal of $194 million max contract in Memphis which is set to start this next season. The young talent also has strong endorsement deals with brands like Nike and Powerade, even though both companies already had to address the first situation back in March and decided to give the player another chance.

Only in 2023, this would be the third investigation led by the NBA surrounding Morant and his constant involvement with firearms.