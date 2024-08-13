The love story between Jalen Brunson and New York is only getting stronger as the months go by, as the player has not only proved himself in the basketball court, but now he is confirming his loyalty with the club’s organization and finances. The superstar agreed to give the Knicks a $113 million discount in potential salary.

This is why the franchise has decided to give him the title of team captain, after a two-year partnership that has been resulting in the team’s greatest successes in recent history. The Knicks are yet to win a title with him, but they’ve been showing great promise of a squad that could go all the way for a ring one of these campaigns.

“This is literally just the beginning,” Brunson said last week, insinuating that with this new payout, the squad will have more budget to invest in quality players that could complement his game on the court.

Jalen Brunson talks about his contract extension: "I am completely comfortable with what I've done. I'm well off, myself and my family. I want to win, and I want to win here." pic.twitter.com/en6lCVE2ef — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) August 8, 2024

The franchise recently organised a ceremonial event for Jalen at the Madison Square Garden, which attracted former idols of the club such as Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing and even actor and celebrity Ben Stiller. During the presentation, a video appeared with Ewing’s narration which included a photo of Brunson as a kid, alongside the former player.

The photo was taken almost two decades ago, when Jalen’s father Rick was playing for New York. “People just want to be around you, Jalen,” Ewing said on the video about the new Knicks star. “You’re a born leader.”

Brunson, who earned his first All-Star selection last season, had signed a four-year contract extension that is worth around $156.5 million. If the player would’ve ended the final year of his current deal this next season, he’d become a free agent and eligible for a five-year, $269 million contract.

About his decision to take a salary cut, he trusts his decision. “I think about every decision that I make and I’m completely comfortable with what I’ve done,” Jalen said. “Obviously I’m well off, myself and my family, we’re obviously well off, so that’s first and foremost. But I want to win. I want to win here.”

Brunson understands that his financial sacrifice could propel his team into title contention, especially considering how negotiations have changed with the new CBA

Negotiating big contracts in the league has become more complicated in recent history, mostly due to the fact that there are harsher penalties for franchises over the salary cap now that the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement has taken place.

“Winning trumps everything that I do individually,” Brunson said, convinced about his decision. Now that the Knicks have given OG Annoy a five-year deal worth more that $120 million, bringing in Mikal Bridges and hoping to extend Julius Randle who is now eligible, the squad can dream big.

“People can say they want to do a lot of things, but it’s all about their actions,” Jalen said. “Obviously this is no guarantee that we win a championship, right? This is just me wanting to do my part to help this team try and get one. So it’s all about the journey and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

Let’s not forget that the All-Star led New York to a 50-win last campaign with 28.7 points per game, the fourth best average in the league, He was also voted fifth in the voting for the league’s MVP award and became the first player since Michael Jordan to produce four-consecutive playoff games with 40 or more points.