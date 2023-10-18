Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden could be subjected to a $389,082 fine for every preseason and regular season game he misses without the consent of the team, reported ESPN’s Bobby Marks. The fine would fall under “failure to render services.”

The 10-time All-Star would also be subject to a minimum fine of $2,500 for missing practice. He would be punished in accordance with league rules. Likewise, Philadelphia could discipline him as well.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Philadelphia 76ers hold ninth-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Miami Heat.

James Harden could be subjected to a $389,082 fine for every preseason and regular season game he misses without the consent of the team. The fine would fall under “failure to render services”. There’s also a minimal fine (starting at $2500)for missing practice. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) October 18, 2023



The Sixers’ plan is to give Harden the chance to explain this “unexcused absence” before deciding how to handle any punishment, according to sources. The 6-foot-5 guard was expected at practice today, but he never showed.

Of course, the “no-show” was never communicated in advance. Harden remains frustrated at the lack of progress towards a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Additionally, a league source reported that the seven-time All-NBA member has been in Houston since traveling there following Sunday’s practice at the Sixers practice facility in Camden.

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden could be fined $389,082 for each preseason, regular season game missed without team’s consent

On June 29, Harden requested a trade from the 76ers. The three-time scoring champ thought he would be dealt after exercising his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season.

Moreover, the NBA fined Harden $100,000 in August for his public comments made toward Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey.

At an Adidas event in China, the 14-year veteran was filmed in public saying, “Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

During a recent interview with ESPN analyst Tim Bontemps, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was asked about public trade requests and how the league is continuing to work with players to help prevent negative publicity.

James Harden is currently in Houston instead of Philadelphia for the Sixers team practice, per @JakeLFischer pic.twitter.com/pF51kQaZpj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 18, 2023



“I’ve never made a secret out of this,” Silver said. “This is nothing new in the league, going back to the earliest days. There are players who’d like out of their contract, and I’m sure there are teams that wish they hadn’t entered into certain contracts with players.

“But of course, the expectation is that everyone is gonna honor their contracts. And to the extent that a player or a team is unhappy, those are issues that should be worked out behind closed doors. … But again, I don’t wanna be naive.”

Furthermore, the Sixers’ final exhibition game is this Friday, Oct. 20 at home against the Atlanta Hawks. James Harden, 34, is not expected to make a preseason appearance.

Afterwards, Philadelphia opens its 2023-24 regular season on Thursday, Oct. 26 at the Milwaukee Bucks.

NBA Betting Content You May Like