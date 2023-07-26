James Harden‘s latest transfer request was the third of his long career, as he’s always been an empowered player who isn’t shy about choosing his own destiny in the NBA. After the 76ers were eliminated last season during the Eastern Conference semifinals, there’s been a lot of talk about his future, as he seems determined to start over elsewhere.

Just as Damian Lillard also pressed the Portland administration for a trade outside of Oregon, both players have been linked with each other in numerous potential moves around NBA franchises.

Harden can relate with the fact that the Blazers guard is ready for a new challenge after 11 campaigns with the same team, as he addressed it recently in an interview with “USA Today”.

“I see both sides of it,” he said when asked if trade requests were positive for the league. “I see both sides because I went through it… (The organization doesn’t) want to just give a player that basically is one of the best players that they’ve ever had in their organization away for nothing. So I get the organization’s side. And then I get the player’s side as far as wanting to play and wanting to be somewhere.”

As the 33-year-old resisted taking a firm stance on the subject, he advised other players in this position to always try to “meet in the middle” and balance out all party’s interests.

“That person has done so many great things for your organization, your franchise. But then, you don’t want to give that player away for nothing. So I get both sides,” Harden explained. “Just find a balance, meet in the middle, and hopefully both sides can come to an agreement.”

Sixers president Daryl Morey addresses Harden’s request to leave Philadelphia

Daryl Morey, the Sixers president of basketball operations, recently went on Philadelphia’s 97.5 FM and olpenly discussed Harden’s situation and what the other NBA teams might be interested in his services after rumors broke out that their relationship had collapsed.

“He’s wishing for a different situation contractually. … If we can do something that is win-win, helps the Sixers, then we will look at it. If we can’t, then we won’t,” he said last week.

Tracy McGrady on James Harden’s trade request: “That makes zero sense to me. I look at all the teammates he’s played with. James has probably played with more Hall of Famers than anybody in the NBA, and he doesn’t have a ring to show for it. I don’t know what he’s looking for.”… pic.twitter.com/lzbdvklpSI — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 26, 2023

Morey later added that he hopes to find a player that “continues to help us be right there like we were last year,” or Plan B would be to “get enough draft picks and things like that in a deal such that we can then turn those into a player who can be a running mate with Joel [Embiid].”

The veteran star recently removed any tags or mentions of the Sixers on his social media accounts, suggesting he’s ready to leave.

“If we don’t get either a very good player or something that we can turn into a very good player then we’re just not going to do it,” Morey said about the player who averaged 21 points and 10.7 assists last season.