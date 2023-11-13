Jayson Tatum is currently averaging 27.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists over 35.9 minutes per contest, as the Celtics are holding the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. Not bad, right? Well, the truth is the forward’s stats could be even higher, but he’s decided to share more offensive responsibilities with his teammates.

According to Inside the Celtics, the 25-year-old is willing to sacrifice his individual scoring for his squad’s success. “We’ve got a really, really good team, and I understand that we’ve got five guys that can average double-figures. So, each night it’ll look a little bit different and that’s alright,” he said this weekend.

The four-time All-Star is leading the NBA this season with the highest plus-minus rating, but he insists that he’s not too concerned about these records. “I just try to make good things happen when I’m on the floor and try to impact winning,” he said.

The Celtics host the Knicks in Boston tonight. Over his last 7 games against New York, Celtics F Jayson Tatum has scored 30 or more points 4 times and has averaged 29.1 PPG over that span. pic.twitter.com/jJeQCwEF40 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 13, 2023

Tatum’s comments are based on the fact that teammates Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday are also averaging double-digits in points, and he can share the responsibility with them. “Some nights, other guys might really have it going and we’ve just got to find the balance… it might not be your night offensively tonight, but what else can you do to impact the game?” he asked.

The chemistry between his teammates is growing every game, as Porzingis couldn’t help but deliver praise to Brown for their on-court partnership.

“I think it’s only in the beginning stages honestly,” the Latvian star said with a smile. “He’s obviously very explosive, and his physicality, he can make so much happen on the court with how he is. We’re still in the beginning stages because I think our chemistry — it’s just going to get so much better. I’m telling you, you’re just going to see (that) it’s going to get a lot better. But I love playing with him.”

In their last outing, Porzingis added 21 points and 7 rebounds in only 28 minutes for the Celtics, who’ve been on a roll after two-consecutive blowout wins against the Raptors and Nets.

“I feel like we’re really far from being a finished product, a team that this is it,” the former Wizard expressed. “We’re far from that still. … There’s going to be ups and downs. There’s going to be like three games where it’s going to look insane and three games where it’s going to fall apart and the fans are going to overreact.”

Toronto star Dennis Schroder claimed the Celtics were disrespectful at the end of their 23-point loss

While Boston was up 27 points with 3:27 remaining on the clock, coach Joe Mazzulla decided to challenge a play and stall the match. This wasn’t well taken by the Raptors‘ players or staff.

“That’s disrespectful,” Dennis Schroder said in the locker room, while acknowledging rivals Tatum and Brown. “Both of them, elite players in this league. At the end of the day, we made it easy for them. We’ve got an opportunity on Friday to make it harder.”

The Boston trainer explained the reasons behind his strategy. “At the end of the day, my responsibility is to my players first,” he responded when told the Toronto squad were upset. “It was a clear opportunity for me to try to empower the players, let them know I’m coaching you.”

Schroder was finally asked if this is something they’ll remember Friday when both squads meet again in Canada. He answered bluntly: “For sure.”