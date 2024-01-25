Jazz owners initiate expansion process that will bring NHL franchise to Salt Lake City

Yep, you heard it correctly! Thanks to the Jazz owners, Utah is preparing to bring an NHL team to Salt Lake City as they’ve formally requested to initiate the expansion process. The Smith Entertainment Group, owned by Ryan Smith, said that he’s “100 per cent focused on making this happen as soon as possible.”

The SEO revealed that the company has the immediate ability to bring a hockey franchise to the midwestern state and that they would use Jazz’s arena as an interim home while the franchise grows.

This proposal was first reported at the start of 2022, back when the NHL revealed they appreciated the offer and would provide them the steps to make it happen.

BREAKING: Smith Entertainment Group has formally requested the NHL “initiate an expansion process” that would bring another hockey franchise to Utah. That proposal includes plans to build a new arena. https://t.co/1yLbeeZfZ8 — The Salt Lake Tribune (@sltrib) January 24, 2024

“During conversations over the course of the past two years, we have been impressed by Ryan and Ashley Smith’s commitment to their community and their passion and vision for Utah, not only as a hockey market but as a pre-eminent sports and entertainment destination,” the league stated. “Utah is a promising market, and we look forward to continuing our discussions.”

Deputy commissioner Bill Daly has said some time ago that the NHL wasn’t too worried about expanding as the league already has 32 teams and added franchises in Seattle and Las Vegas in the last 7 years.

“You look at market, you look at ownership, you look at arena and you look at does it make the league stronger,” commissioner Gary Bettman shared. “And I think it’s fair to say that the last two expansions, Vegas and Seattle, have made the league stronger.”

With the Coyote’s settling in Arizona and enduring some difficulties, Bettman explained his decision. “We’re in a better position to resist moving than maybe we were 20 or 30 years ago,” he said last summer. “We want to make sure we explore all options at this stage of where we are before we would consider having to relocate a club, and I’m hopeful we won’t have to.”

The Utah governor explained why the state gathers all the conditions to become a strong market for hockey

According to Utah governor Spencer Cox, the state’s strong economy, young and active population, passionate sport fans and history with hockey are the main reasons why an NHL expansion would come only natural. Another reason is the fact that Salt Lake City is currently bidding to host the 2034 Winter Olympics.

“With the Olympic bid underway, our long-standing reputation as one of the greatest winter sports capitals in the world, and with the proven leadership of Ryan and Ashley Smith and SEG in our community, I am extremely optimistic about the future of Utah,” the governor stated.

While Utah’s capital hosted the 2002 Olympics, which was only the second with NHL athletes, there is already a team playing in the ECHL division in the West Valley City’s suburbs.

“There is so much momentum happening at the state level around global sports and sports infrastructure,” Smith said. “While Delta Center is ready to serve as an interim solution for an NHL team, Utah will need a new arena designed for professional and Olympic hockey.”