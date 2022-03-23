Jazz vs Celtics Prediction, Free NBA Picks, Preview and Odds

In tonight’s non-conference rematch, the Utah Jazz are facing off versus the Boston Celtics at TD Garden; free NBA picks are viewable here. Utah is shooting 34.5% from behind the arc while averaging nearly 114 points per game. Both teams rank fourth overall in their opposing conferences. Keep reading for Jazz vs Celtics preview content.

Will Jayson Tatum and the Celtics defeat the Jazz for the first time since Feb. 26, 2020? Tatum is averaging 27 points per game this season. In addition to the starting lineups and injury report, our top NBA picks and betting trends are posted below. Feel free to skim through our best NBA betting sites list for 2022.

Get $1000 NBA Bonus at BetOnline $1000 NBA Welcome Bonus - BOL1000 Get Offer

Jazz vs Celtics Game Information

🏀 Teams: Utah Jazz | Boston Celtics

Utah Jazz | Boston Celtics 📊 Record: Jazz (45-27, 31-39-2 ATS) | Celtics (45-28, 36-35-2 ATS)

Jazz (45-27, 31-39-2 ATS) | Celtics (45-28, 36-35-2 ATS) 📅 Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Wednesday, March 23, 2022 🕛 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channels: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass 🏟 Venue: TD Garden; Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden; Boston, Massachusetts 🎲 NBA Odds: Jazz +5 (-117) | Celtics -5 (-103)

Jazz vs Celtics Betting Odds and NBA Picks

All Jazz vs Celtics betting odds can be found at BetOnline.

Jazz vs Celtics Injuries

Utah Jazz Injury Report

SF Bojan Bogdanovic (downgraded to out) | SG Danuel House Jr. (downgraded to out) | C Udoka Azubuike (downgraded to out)

Boston Celtics Injury Report

PG Marcus Smart (probable) | C Robert Williams III (probable)

Jazz vs Celtics Preview and News | NBA Picks

For Wednesday night’s interconference contest, the Jazz are five-point underdogs against the Celtics. Utah is 6-4 in its past 10 contests, and the team’s three-game win streak came to an end versus on Monday versus the Nets. In their 114-106 road loss at Barclays Center, guard Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 30 points in 36 minutes played.

Not to mention, Jordan Clarkson contributed 19 points and 6.0 rebounds in 37 minutes spent on the court. In the fourth quarter, Brooklyn outscored Utah 31-23. On top of the Jazz surrendering 54 points in the paint, they shot 37-for-83 (44.6%) from the floor. The team is now 19-16 away, 26-11 at home and 15-19-1 ATS away. Free NBA picks and betting trends are below.

Meanwhile, the Celtics have won four straight games. On Monday, in their 132-123 road win over the Thunder, forward Jayson Tatum led the Celtics in scoring with 36 points in 39 minutes played. Guard Jaylen Brown closed out his night with 25 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 39 minutes of action. The C’s shot 44-for-86 (51.2%) from the field.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 67.1% chance of winning.

Moreover, Boston is 9-1 in its previous 10 games played. As of yet, the C’s are 24-12 home, 21-16 away and 15-19-2 ATS at home. Before wagering, it helps to review other head-to-head meetings. The Jazz are an unblemished 4-0 versus the Celtics in their last four matchups.

Since Feb. 26, 2020, Boston has struggled to defeat Utah. The C’s won 114-103 over the Jazz back in 2020, and tonight’s game is the second encounter for these playoff contenders during this regular season.

Jazz vs Celtics NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Utah is 14-6 SU in its previous 20 games played.

The Jazz are 5-2 ATS in their last seven matchups against the Celtics.

Also, the total has gone under in nine of the Jazz’s past 11 games.

Plus, Boston is 9-2 SU in its last 11 contests played at home.

The Celtics are 9-1 SU in their past 10 games.

Next, the total has gone over in 11 of the Celtics’ previous 15 contests.

Projected Utah Jazz Starting Lineup

PG Mike Conley Jr. | SG Donovan Mitchell | PF Royce O’Neale | SF Juancho Hernangomez | C Rudy Gobert

Projected Boston Celtics Starting Lineup

PG Marcus Smart | SG Jaylen Brown | PF Jayson Tatum | SF Grant Williams | C Robert Williams III

Jazz vs Celtics Prediction | Free NBA Picks

Moving on to additional betting statistics, Utah is 44-22 as a favorite, 1-5 as an underdog and 14-20-1 over/under away. Boston is 39-15 as a favorite, 6-13 as an underdog and 16-20 over/under at home. The Jazz are 6-2 ATS in their past eight meetings versus Eastern Conference opponents. For a reminder, Utah is also 11-2 in its previous 13 matchups against Atlantic Division teams.

When playing the Jazz, since the Celtics have failed to cover the spread in several contests at TD Garden, this game could be close. Pick the Celtics to win, the Jazz will cover the spread and the total will go over 217. If you have never placed a bet on an NCAA or NBA game, read our handicap betting guide. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

All NBA betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline, one of the best sports betting sites in Utah and Massachusetts. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.