Josh Giddey has been stealing all of the headlines since the start of the holidays after going viral on social media due to his alleged relationship with an underage girl.

Giddey’s status hasn’t changed since the allegations with the Oklahoma City Thunder guard remaining in the lineup during the team’s most recent game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. He finished with 10 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds in the 127-123 defeat, which snapped a five-game winning streak for the Thunder.

Weet-Bix Considering Cutting Ties With Giddey Amid Relationship Rumors

While Giddey has been able to remain on the court while the NBA investigates the matter, some sponsors are already pulling the plug on their association with the Thunder guard.

Weet-Bix, an Australian cereal brand, is reportedly considering nixing its $40 million deal with the NBA star. The 21-year-old Aussie has already been removed from the company’s social media accounts, according to Code Sports.

Prior to the allegations, Giddey has appeared on Weet-Bix cereal boxes and other promotional materials.

On Friday, NBA spokesperson Mike Bass confirmed that the NBA was looking into the matter. As of Monday, there is no indication that law enforcement has been involved and Giddey offered no further details when pressed by the media over the weekend.

A spokesperson with parent company Sanitarium Health Food Company said that the brand is aware of the situation but has yet to cut ties with Giddey.

“We are obviously aware of news surrounding Josh Giddey and are waiting for facts to be confirmed,” the spokesperson told Code Sports.

“We are in contact with Josh’s management team and waiting on further detail at this point.”

Giddey Still Available To Play Despite Serious Allegations

Prior to Saturday’s game, Thunder head coach Mark Daignault explained why the organization made Giddey available to play.

“Available to play. Will play. No change in status from a basketball standpoint,” Daigneault said. “Still, I have no comment on anything else.

For now, it doesn’t sound like Daignault is concerned.

“Just with the information that we have at this point, that’s the decision that we’ve made. It’s really not even a decision, to be honest with you.”

Pending any new details emerging from the NBA investigation, Giddey is expected to be in the starting lineup for Tuesday’s NBA In-Season Tournament game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.