NBA
Josh Giddey Could Lose $40 Million Sponsorship Deal Wtih Weet-Bix
Josh Giddey has been stealing all of the headlines since the start of the holidays after going viral on social media due to his alleged relationship with an underage girl.
Giddey’s status hasn’t changed since the allegations with the Oklahoma City Thunder guard remaining in the lineup during the team’s most recent game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. He finished with 10 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds in the 127-123 defeat, which snapped a five-game winning streak for the Thunder.
Weet-Bix Considering Cutting Ties With Giddey Amid Relationship Rumors
While Giddey has been able to remain on the court while the NBA investigates the matter, some sponsors are already pulling the plug on their association with the Thunder guard.
Weet-Bix, an Australian cereal brand, is reportedly considering nixing its $40 million deal with the NBA star. The 21-year-old Aussie has already been removed from the company’s social media accounts, according to Code Sports.
Prior to the allegations, Giddey has appeared on Weet-Bix cereal boxes and other promotional materials.
On Friday, NBA spokesperson Mike Bass confirmed that the NBA was looking into the matter. As of Monday, there is no indication that law enforcement has been involved and Giddey offered no further details when pressed by the media over the weekend.
A spokesperson with parent company Sanitarium Health Food Company said that the brand is aware of the situation but has yet to cut ties with Giddey.
“We are obviously aware of news surrounding Josh Giddey and are waiting for facts to be confirmed,” the spokesperson told Code Sports.
“We are in contact with Josh’s management team and waiting on further detail at this point.”
Giddey Still Available To Play Despite Serious Allegations
Prior to Saturday’s game, Thunder head coach Mark Daignault explained why the organization made Giddey available to play.
“Available to play. Will play. No change in status from a basketball standpoint,” Daigneault said. “Still, I have no comment on anything else.
For now, it doesn’t sound like Daignault is concerned.
“Just with the information that we have at this point, that’s the decision that we’ve made. It’s really not even a decision, to be honest with you.”
Pending any new details emerging from the NBA investigation, Giddey is expected to be in the starting lineup for Tuesday’s NBA In-Season Tournament game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.
- Josh Giddey Could Lose $40 Million Sponsorship Deal Wtih Weet-Bix
- Phoenix Suns Head Coach Frank Vogel Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, and Wife
- Lakers vs. 76ers Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Nov. 27)
- Houston Rockets Head Coach Ime Udoka Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, and Wife
- Four Things With Frank: The Bucks’ Offense, Cade Cunningham’s Finishing And More
-
NBA 5 days ago
Josh Giddey, Underage Girl Go Viral After Leaked Photos On Social Media
-
NCAA 2 weeks ago
Haley Cavinder Announces Transfer To TCU Amid Rumors of Dating Dallas Cowboys’ TE Jake Ferguson
-
Main Page 7 days ago
LaMelo Ball becomes 2nd-fastest, 3rd-youngest player in NBA history to reach 500 career 3-pointers
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Isaac becomes first athlete to launch signature shoes with Bible verses inscribed on them