Karl-Anthony Towns set a new Minnesota Timberwolves franchise record in scoring with a career-high 62 points, in Monday night’s 128-125 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Not only did Towns record 44 points in the first half, the most in any first half in the play-by-play era (since 1996-97), but he also became the first center in NBA history to make 10 3-pointers in a game.

The NBA record for points in a first half is shared by David Thompson and George Gervin with 53. Towns, 28, now owns the top-three scoring records in the Wolves’ 35-year history.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Timberwolves hold eighth-shortest odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, and Oklahoma City Thunder.

KAT has 10 threes so far tonight, the most ever by a center!#NBA | #RaisedByWolves pic.twitter.com/kE2mqfFwaH — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) January 23, 2024



Towns’ previous career best was a Timberwolves-record 60 points, which was set in Minnesota’s 149-139 win over the San Antonio Spurs on March 14, 2022.

He passed five players on the NBA’s all-time list for most 3-pointers made in a single game by a center — Aron Baynes (9 vs. Trail Blazers on March 6, 2020), Channing Frye (9 vs. Timberwolves on April 11, 2011), Brook Lopez (8 vs. Nuggets on Nov. 11, 2018), Myles Turner (8 vs. Celtics on Feb. 23, 2023), and Mo Bamba (7 vs. 76ers on Jan. 19, 2022).

Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns becomes fifth NBA player to score at least 60 points in a loss

In Minnesota’s loss to Charlotte, KAT also finished with eight rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes of action. The three-time All-Star shot 21-of-35 (60%) from the field, 10-of-15 (66.7%) from 3-point range, and 10-of-14 (71.4%) at the foul line.

“We’re No. 1 in the West, one of the best teams in NBA. There ain’t no time for moral victories, silver linings, ‘great night, but just not a finish we wanted.’ We’ve got to find a way to win,” Towns said.

“It’s about winning the game. It’s about staying No. 1 in the West. And it’s about protecting our home court more, most importantly above all things. … Having a night like that on a loss doesn’t feel very good or historic.”

In the first half, Towns shot 14-of-17 from the field and 8-of-9 outside the arc as the Wolves led 69-64. The eight 3-pointers in a half were two shy of the NBA record.

However, the 7-foot center posted only four points on 2-of-10 shooting in the fourth quarter. Charlotte outscored the Timberwolves 36-18 in the final frame.

KAT is the 5th player in the last 30 years to score 60+ points in a loss.#NBA | #RaisedByWolves pic.twitter.com/BDsPqtwzqt — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) January 23, 2024

Karl-Anthony Towns missed a last-second 3-pointer. Last night’s game became the 21st time in NBA history a player had scored 60 or more points in a loss. KAT is the fifth player in the last 30 years to score at least 60 points in a loss as well.

The nine-year veteran joined Bradley Beal (60 points vs. 76ers on Jan. 6, 2021), Damian Lillard (60 points vs. Nets on Nov. 8, 2019), Kemba Walker (60 points vs. Sixers on Nov. 17, 2018), Devin Booker (70 points vs. Celtics on March 24, 2017), and Michael Jordan (64 points vs. Magic on Jan. 16, 1993).

Charlotte entered Monday night’s matchup ranked 27th overall in offensive rating. Though, the Hornets went on to shoot a season-high 56.8% from the floor to improve to 10-31 for the season.

Minnesota blew an 18-point and Charlotte stayed ahead in the final quarter, after P.J. Washington’s floater with 3:21 remaining. The Hornets had lost seven of their last eight games before this win.

“It was an absolute disgusting performance of defense and immature basketball all through the game. We totally disrespected the game, ourselves, and we got exactly what we deserved,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said.