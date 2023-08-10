This summer’s transfer market has been pretty busy, to say the least, as we’ve already witnessed a handful of blockbuster trades in the NBA. One of the most surprising was Jordan Poole‘s trade that sent him from San Francisco to Washington, as part of a three-team deal that saw veteran Chris Paul arrive in Golden State.

Not only was this move controversial, but also very sentimental, considering that the 24-year-old was a home-grown product for the Bay Area team. However, lots of speculation surrounded them suggesting that Poole was bad for their locker room ever since he got into a fight with Draymond Green.

Recently, Klay Thompson went on the “Podcast P” with Paul George and shared his innermost feelings about Jordan’s departure after the Warriors have given him a four-year extension last summer which was worth $140 million.

Klay Thompson gives Jordan Poole his flowers “Future All-Star for sure.” ❤️ (Via @PodcastPShow ) pic.twitter.com/K5kxgaXExm — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 7, 2023

“To be able to play with someone like Chris is an honor, but obviously, it hurts to see Jordan go,” the four-time NBA champion confessed. “That’s the nature of the beast that is this business. JP was homegrown, I saw him put the work in, I saw him go 2-for-15 in a game but then he would be in the dungeon, which we call our practice facility because there’s no windows, getting shots up right after the game and that reminded me of my younger self.”

According to the sharpshooter, there is no denying how important Poole’s role was in Golden State’s title run last year. Klay goes all the way to say that it would’ve been impossible without the 24-year-old.

“We wouldn’t have won the [2022] championship without him,” he added. “He was so important to us when Steph [Curry] went down and we played that series against Denver. So Jordan is forever going to be cherished in the Warriors’ lore just for what he did. And I know he’s going to do great things in Washington. … He’s going to flourish out there, I’m happy for him.”

Last month, Curry also dedicated some kind words for his former teammate on his way to Washington

It was well known that team star Stephen Curry had a special bond with the rising star. Ever since Poole landed in the Bay Area, the point guard took it on himself to bring the youngster under his wing and make him feel part of the team.

Probably their most exciting game together was one of the last of the 2022/23 regular season, as they both combined for 64 points on April 4th:

Last month, the veteran star posted a sentimental message on his own Instagram account wishing Poole a great journey with the Wizards.

“I appreciate the four years brother,” Curry said. “You’re a champion. You grew up right in front of everybody’s face in terms of that first year was rough, a lot of injuries. Just trying to find your way, going to G-league and coming back and helping us finish 15-5 down the stretch of that second year. Us winning a championship in the third year. And, fighting till the end this past year.”