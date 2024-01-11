Klay Thompson hints at low morale in Golden State after saying there’s a ‘pretty deflating mood’

The Warriors just suffered their most impactful defeat of the season so far, as they fell 141 to 105 on Wednesday night to the Pelicans. Not only did they lose at the start of the week against the Toronto Raptors, also by a large margin, but now they faced boos from the Chase Center crowd after their second-straight failure.

The Chase Center, which last season served as their almost unbeatable fortress, has now lost its’ magic this campaign. Their recent seven-game homestand ended 2-5, as they only were able to beat “easy” targets like the Detroit Pistons.

As they stand 12th in the Western Conference with a 17-20 record, the roster is hinting at a disheartening atmosphere in the Bay Area camp. “Pretty deflating mood, but that’s expected when you get blown out twice in a row at home,” Klay Thompson said postgame when asked about their mindset.

“We have to be better I think defensively. They shot really high percentages from the field and three. That’s not our identity—just relenting on defense, that is. I think when we go to Chicago on Friday we really just gotta establish that again, just being gritty on the defensive end,” he added.

His longtime teammate Kevin Looney, couldn’t help but agree with him. “We’re kinda down on ourselves, we’re upset,” he said. “We wanna play better, especially after last game, you don’t wanna come out and have another stinker like tonight. It was rough. We’ll go watch film, think about this one and try to get better moving forward.”

Their coach Steve Kerr was even more direct than his players, revealing the poor team spirit surrounding them after their last two-blowout losses.

“I think we’re just lacking confidence right now. You just sort of get to a stage sometimes where you just kinda lose your belief, and it happens,” he expressed. “That’s what’s happening right now with our team the last few days. I think we’ve just lost the spirit, the confidence that has to carry you against talented teams night in and night out.”

Steph Curry doesn’t mind the crowd booing because he was also booing himself in his mind

Now that Golden State prepare for a four-game road trip that starts in Chicago on Friday, team star Stephen Curry revealed he understands their crowd’s displeasure, as he admitted he was even booing himself in his mind during the game.

“I don’t even know what to say about it because you don’t want to be prisoners of the moment,” he said about Wednesday’s angry crowd at Chase Center. “We’re obviously struggling and there’s nothing to really cheer about so, the opposite of cheering is booing. You might as well.”

Even though the veteran guard accepts the situation and wants to move on, others like analyst Kendrick Perkins are far more drastic. According to the former Celtics player, it is time for big changes in the Warriors camp, as the four-time championship core is finally coming to an end.

“The Warriors are cooked and I’m done with the conversations on how can the Warriors save their season! THEY CAN’T and time to break the band up. Don’t mind me and Carry the hell on…” Perkins posted on X after the match.