Julius Randle underwent an MRI on Saturday night to assess how much time the player will need to be in the sidelines while he recovers from his dislocated shoulder. Even though the complete evaluation isn’t fully completed, there’s optimism that his timeline should be measured in “weeks, not months,” as sources said.

The main hope is based on the idea that the Knicks forward can avoid a surgical procedure. Before New York beat Charlotte 113-92 on Monday night, coach Tom Thibodeau assured that the organization is taking this day by day, without any pressure.

“He’s being smart right now, as are we,” said the New York tactician. “So, we’re gathering the information, then we’ll make a good decision. I think that’s a big part of the decision making. And so to speculate before you have all the information would be just speculation.”

Julius Randle suffered a dislocated right shoulder following game vs. Heat, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/M3bLFAhqpZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 27, 2024

While his co-star recovers, Jalen Brunson has a particular request for the rest of the league. “I’m gonna tell the defense to double me,” he said. “So that I can do the same thing Julius does. Whatever it takes. We’ll find a way.”

The Manhattan squad will have no choice but to continue to impose their game style over any team that stands in their way, with or without their two-time All-Star.

“No one person is gonna step in and give you 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists,” head coach Tom Thibodeau said. “But collectively, we can. That’s gotta be where our focus lies. We have to rely on our defense, our rebounding, sharing the ball. And if everyone does that, we’ll find a way to win.”

However, the truth is that offensively there is a Randle-dependancy, as he’s been averaging 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists so far this campaign. Also the Knicks score 9.7 more points per 100 possessions when he’s on the court.

“(Without Randle), you play simple basketball, and you attack the rim hard,” teammate Donte DiVincenzo said. “There’s not soft guys that are fancy and all that stuff (on this team). Everybody is a hard-nosed dude, tries to attack the rim. If they don’t have it, try to kick it out. If you’re open, shoot the ball. So I don’t think you change your identity at all. I think the main thing is it needs to be a collective effort.”

Knicks guard Quentin Grimes vows to remain ‘professional’ amid latest trade speculation

As we are only days away from the February trade deadline, speculation around the NBA keeps increasing. One of the newest rumors are placing Quentin Grimes outside of New York, as it has been reported that the Knicks might use him as bait to attract a bigger fish. However, the young guard remains calm as he’s used to the gossip around him.

As the Knicks are 30-17 and standing fourth in the Eastern Conference, they’ve been paving their way to the playoffs. The team knows that to truly contend for an NBA champion, they need stronger assets in their roster, as Quentin seems to be the most movable veteran candidate.

In a recent interview with reporter Ian Begley, the player admitted that he’s entirely engaged with his squad despite the rumors going around. As New York has five games left before the deadline, he vows to play as best as he can to prove his worth.

“I’ve kind of been in trade rumors since my rookie year. So I just try to come in every day, do my job, be professional,” Grimes admitted. “Every time I step on the court, just give it 100 percent. Rumors are going to happen. I just step on the court and try to do everything to help this team win.”