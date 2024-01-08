Knicks coach already praises OG Anunoby for early impact: ‘He plays incredibly hard every possession’

Ever since OG Anunoby landed in New York, their NBA franchise has seen a significant improvement in their squad’s performances this 2024. After being traded just before the New Year, the former Raptor has been part of a four-game winning streak for the Knicks.

The first to praise him was his new head coach Tom Thibodeau, who admitted being impressed by OG’s impact and overall attitude. The trainer told the press that the newcomer is a seamless fit into the team and commended him for his professional approach to the game.

“I think we have a good core that’s been together for a while now. So I think that can absorb people coming in, and then a guy like OG is very serious,” Thibodeau shared. “He wants to do well, and I think his mind is open. He plays incredibly hard on every possession, so even if it’s not perfect right now, it’s still gonna be good.”

The coach then mentioned the player’s ability to hustle, which has been a crucial element to his early success inside the squad. Now Thibodeau believes that Anunoby’s scoring opportunities will only increase as he continues to adapt to the roster.

“Your hustle can make up for a lot,” the Knicks coach said. “And that’s really what he’s doing. And each day, he’ll get better and better and guys are starting to figure him out, as well. So that takes a little bit of time.

“But help where you can hustle, be in passing lanes, get deflections, help out on the boards, play physical, run the floor, move without the ball. Those are things that he does great. And then as time goes on, he’ll find more places where he can get scoring opportunities, too.”

After beating the Washington Wizards this weekend, the New York squad now holds a 21-15 record and are placed in the Eastern Conference’s 8th spot.

Indiana Pacers ‘came just shy’ of trade for OG Anunoby before Knicks finally got him

It seems that the New York franchise weren’t the only ones following Anunoby’s footsteps before acquiring him at the end of last year. Now that the deal is done and the player has appeared in four contests so far, reports of other team’s who negotiated for him have surfaced.

According to insider Jake Fischer, the Pacers ‘came just shy’ of trading for OG with the Toronto club. The Knicks finally landed the 26-year-old by trading RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round draft pick.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe also shared details of Indiana’s proposal, as they reportedly offered the Raptors three first-round picks and a second-round pick in return for Anunoby.

“Indiana, I heard offered three first-round picks and the Rockets’ second-round pick, which I believe they own in this upcoming draft,” Lowe shared. “Which is almost like another first-round pick.”