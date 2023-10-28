Knicks vs. Pelicans Odds, Picks, & Predictions

Tonight, the New York Knicks (1-1) face the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) in the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Knicks vs Pelicans matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Pelicans as 3-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Knicks vs. Pelicans Game Preview

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: New York Knicks @ New Orleans Pelicans

📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

🕙 What time is Knicks vs. Pelicans Game: 7 p.m. ET

🏟 Where is Knicks vs. Pelicans Game: Smoothie King Center | New Orleans, Louisiana

📺 TV Channel(s): NBA TV

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Knicks +3 (-110) | Pelicans -3 (-110)

Knicks vs. Pelicans Odds

Knicks vs. Pelicans Predictions

Last season, the Knicks finished 47-35 and fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. In addition to going 24-17 on the road, New York averaged 15.7 points off of turnovers, 16.2 second-chance points, and 29.5 bench points in the 2022-23 season.

During the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the Miami Heat eliminated New York in six games. In Wednesday’s 108-104 season-opener loss to the Boston Celtics, guards R.J. Barrett and Immanuel Quickley led the Knicks in scoring with 24 points apiece.

New York bounced back against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, winning 126-120 away. Guard Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 31 points and made a career-high eight 3-pointers in 33 minutes of action.

On the other side, New Orleans went 42-40 overall a season ago and ninth in the Western Conference, missing the playoffs. Plus, the Pelicans went 27-14 at home. The Pels also allowed opponents to score 112.5 points per game and shoot 47.2% from the field as well.

In New Orleans’ 111-104 season-opener victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, guard CJ McCollum scored a team-high 24 points in 37 minutes played. Forward Zion Williamson also added 23 points.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Pelicans hold a 59.9% chance of defeating New York. Although New Orleans has three players listed on its injury report, the club enters this matchup as a 3-point favorite.

The Pels are 7-2 in their last nine games as the favorite, and they’re 5-2 in their past seven home games. Pick them to win. At the beginning of the season, expecting the home team to win is one of the safest predictions.

Knicks vs. Pelicans Injuries

New York Knicks Injury Report

No reported injuries

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

SF Naji Marshall (knee; out indefinitely) | Trey Murphy III (knee; out indefinitely) | PG Jose Alvarado (ankle; out indefinitely)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

The point total has gone under in nine of New York’s past 13 games.

Also, the Knicks are 4-2 in their last six meetings against New Orleans.

New York is 4-2 ATS in its previous six contests played on a Saturday.

Meanwhile, the point total has gone under in 11 of New Orleans’ past 15 games.

The Pelicans are 10-4 in their last 14 contests.

Next, the Pels are 0-5-1 in their previous six matchups versus Atlantic Division opponents.

Projected New York Knicks Starting Lineup

PG Jalen Brunson | SG R.J. Barrett | PF Julius Randle | SF Quentin Grimes | C Mitchell Robinson

Projected New Orleans Pelicans Starting Lineup

PG Herb Jones | SG C.J. McCollum | PF Zion Williamson | SF Brandon Ingram | C Jonas Valanciunas

Free NBA Expert Picks

The Pelicans are 4-15 ATS in their last 19 games played on a Saturday. Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting New Orleans will win, cover the spread, and the point total will go over 224. Because the 2023-24 NBA season just started, there’s not much to go off of for either team.

Pick the Pelicans to win! The Knicks had a chance to trade for Donovan Mitchell during the 2022 offseason. However, the Utah Jazz rejected their trade package. A year later, New York has still not made any blockbuster trades to acquire a superstar. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

