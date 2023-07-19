Main Page
Lakers: Anthony Davis could reportedly sign a contract extension before training camp starts
It’s debatable to say who the best player on the LA Lakers is next season. LeBron James is still an incredible athlete at 38, but Anthony Davis makes just as much of an impact, if not more. Davis just turned 30 this offseason and is in the prime of his career. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that the 2020 NBA champ is expected to sign an extension before training camp starts.
Earlier this month there were reports that the Lakers might be reluctant to sign Davis to an extension. After Dave McMenamin’s report on Zach Lowe’s podcast, that reluctance seems to have vanished. Anthony Davis currently has two years left on a five-year, $190 million deal he signed in 2020.
The Lakers are trying to cash in on the small championship window they have left with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It’s still unknown how long LeBron is going to be able to sustain his level of play. He’ll turn 39 next season. Retaining Davis long-term is the best move for the Lakers to be legit Western Conference Contenders.
Report: Anthony Davis expected to sign extension before Lakers training camp https://t.co/vw5ntfIFOT
— NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 19, 2023
League reports say there’s a strong chance that Anthony Davis signs an extension this offseason
In 56 games played with 54 starts last season, Anthony Davis was dominant on both ends of the court. Sports talk shows were debating Davis as an MVP candidate early on in the season. However, he went down with a right foot injury and missed five consecutive weeks.
When he returned, he stayed healthy for the rest of the season and was key for the Lakers in the playoffs. During the 2023 postseason, Davis averaged a playoff-leading (14.1) rebounds and (3.1) blocks per game. The Lakers made it to the Conference Finals in 2023 but were swept by the Denver Nuggets.
Next season, Davis is set to earn $40.6 million and he has an early termination offer (ETO) for 2024-25. If he does sign an extension this offseason, that ETO would disappear unless they restructure that into his new deal. This offseason, the Lakers have arguably made the best moves of any team in the NBA. They want to cash in on the championship window they have and it starts with Davis signing an extension.
- NBA Rumors: Raptors not entertaining trade offers for O.G. Anunoby
- 76ers President Daryl Morey downplays Joel Embiid’s talk of winning elsewhere: ‘He wants to win it for Philly’
- Report: The Trail Blazers told the Miami Heat to ‘make your best offer to us’ for Damian Lillard
- The NBA’s Paris game in 2024 will feature the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers
- Spurs renounce the free agent rights to Gorgui Dieng
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Hawks, Dejounte Murray agree to a four-year, $120 million extension
-
NBA 23 hours ago
Highest-Paid NBA Players Ever: LeBron James, Chris Paul, & Kevin Durant Lead All-Time Career Earnings List
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Jeanie Buss left Shaquille O’Neal off her list of Top 5 most important Lakers
-
College Basketball 2 days ago
Former LSU women’s basketball star Danielle Ballard struck and killed by car