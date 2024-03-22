Lakers’ Jarred Vanderbilt (Foot) Could Return Before NBA Playoffs

Los Angeles Lakers center Jarred Vanderbilt suffered a right foot injury during the first half of the team’s 114-105 win over the Boston Celtics on Feb. 1. It was initially reported that Vanderbilt would undergo a season-ending procedure.

However, X-rays taken at TD Garden came back negative. According to NBA insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Vanderbilt could return in time before the Lakers’ regular season ends on April 14.

“There is more internal optimism that Vanderbilt will return before the regular season ends next month, according to team and league sources,” Buha wrote.

Jarred Vanderbilt working on one-legged shots pic.twitter.com/Kgodd6ae1m — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 18, 2024



Vanderbilt, 24, missed the first 20 games of the season because of bursitis in his left heel. The six-year veteran has made six starts through just 29 games played this season with the Lakers.

Prior to his foot injury, he was averaging 5.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 20 minutes per game while shooting 51.8% from the field 66.7% at the free throw line.

The University of Kentucky product has averaged 11.3 points in his past six games— the highest points-per-game average over a six-game stretch in his six-year career, per ESPN Stats & Information.

Los Angeles Lakers’ Jarred Vanderbilt (right foot) will probably return before Gabe Vincent (left knee)

In Los Angeles’ 141-132 victory against the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 25, the forward recorded a season-high 17 points, five rebounds, three steals, and one block in 27 minutes off the bench.

Vanderbilt signed a four-year, $48 million contract extension with the Lakers in September. His new deal begins next season and runs through 2027-28.

As for the rest of the Lakers’ injury report, Gabe Vincent (left knee) was on track to return this month. Though, he remains sidelined. Vincent underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in late December.

Of the two, Vanderbilt is more likely to return in time for the NBA playoffs.

LAKERS MEDICAL UPDATE Lakers forward/center Christian Wood underwent a successful arthroscopic surgical procedure on his left knee today. The procedure was performed by Dr. Kristofer J. Jones at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Further updates will be provided as appropriate. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 19, 2024



Then there’s Christian Wood, who underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee and will remain sidelined for several more weeks.

“Wood is expected to miss the rest of the regular season; there’s a chance he’ll return for Play-In game(s) or the playoffs if the Lakers get there, according to team sources,” Buha wrote.

During the 2023 offseason, Wood signed a one-year, veteran minimum contract with the Lakers. The UNLV product is making $2.7 million this season and his 2024-25 player option is worth $3.03 million.

With 13 games left of the regular season, the ninth-seeded Lakers (37-32) are ahead of the No. 10-seeded Golden State Warriors (35-32) by half a game in the Western Conference standings. Los Angeles also trails the No. 8-seeded Sacramento Kings (40-29) by three games.