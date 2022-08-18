Lakers will retire Pau Gasol’s No. 16 jersey on March 7 vs Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers will retire Pau Gasol’s No. 16 jersey on March 7, 2023, against the Memphis Grizzlies. On October 5, 2021, the two-time NBA champion and six-time All-Star retired from the league. His 18-year career will be remembered.

On Twitter, the Lakers’ official account tweeted this message: “A Champion, legend, and forever part of the Lakers family. 3/7/23 – We raise Pau Gasol’s jersey into the rafters.”

According to Land of Basketball, based on 99 regular season matchups, the Lakers are 61-38 all time against the Grizzlies. Of course, Los Angeles has lost in the last three consecutive meetings.

Additionally, Gasol was selected third overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2001 NBA Draft. However, the forward/center was then traded to the Grizzlies on draft night.

Prior to getting drafted into the NBA, Gasol played for FC Barcelona, a professional basketball club in Barcelona, Spain, from 1998–01. While playing in Europe, Gasol became a three-time Liga ACB champion. His team won in 1999, 2001 and 2021. And he won ACB Finals MVP in 2001.

Lakers to retire Pau Gasol’s No. 16 jersey on March 7 vs. Grizzlies

Furthermore, in the 2001-02 NBA season, Gasol won Rookie of the Year and was selected to the All-Rookie First-Team. For the first seven seasons of his NBA career, he played for the Grizzlies.

On January 29, 2007, in the Grizzlies 124-117 win over the Sacramento Kings, he scored a season-high 34 points and 8 rebounds. Plus, Gasol finished with 8 blocks, tying the Grizzlies’ franchise record for blocks in a single game.

Moreover, after playing for the Grizzlies, Pau Gasol played the next seven seasons with the Lakers. On February 1, 2008, the 7′ forward/center was traded to Los Angeles.

The Spainard helped Kobe Bryant and the Lakers win championships in the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons. In the 2008-09 season, Gasol averaged 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1 block per game.

During the 2008 Western Conference Finals, in the Lakers’ 100-92 series win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5, Gasol finished with a career-high 19 rebounds. Pau Gasol became the first Spainard to play in the NBA Finals.