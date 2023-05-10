Lance Blanks’ daughter confirms the ex-NBA executive’s death was by suicide: ‘We will never truly know why’

Almost a week after former NBA player and executive Lance Blanks’ death, the causes of his passing have finally been revealed, as his oldest daughter talked to the press this Tuesday.

Riley Blanks Reed wrote in an obituary post to ESPN that the ex-front office worker for the Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs “took his life” last week.

Daughter of ex-Suns GM Lance Blanks says he died by suicide https://t.co/VKOxkY8fsF pic.twitter.com/hI9k2Gm99L — New York Post (@nypost) May 10, 2023

“People will want more information,” Blanks Reed added. “But the fact is we will never truly know why. And we don’t need to. All we need to do is remember him, honor him, celebrate him, and pour our love into the family that made him happy.”

Besides clearing the air about her father’s manner of death, she dedicated most of her post to remember him as a strong leader who impacted many people’s lives on and off the court.

“Daddy had impact,” Blanks Reed wrote. “He had what he would call ‘staying power.’ He was lovingly referred to as the duck: relaxed, calm and effortless on the surface, pedaling like mad beneath the water.

“Daddy was my person, my idol, my teacher, my best friend and my confidant — a man I thought immortal. He encompassed everything to me.”

Blanks started his prominent career in the sport when he was a member of the University of Texas basketball program at the end of the 1980s, and represented the Longhorns during their famous Elite Eight run in the 1990 NCAA Tournament.

That same year, he was selected as the 26th overall pick in the NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons. After very few opportunities given to him during his rookie year, he eventually moved to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves, before he left the US to play abroad.

Many of his friends in the basketball world have dedicated inspirational messages after his passing

Blanks, who was 56-years of age when he died, still has his 1,322 points ranked as the top 8th best in Texas college history, and the most any Longhorn has produced over a two-year span. His average of 20.0 points per contest with the university are the fourth-most in the school’s history, and finished his spell in Texas as the Longhorn’s all-time steal leader.

“Lance was a light for all those who knew him. It’s been a privilege to have called him one of my closest friends. I’m eternally grateful for all the support he has shown me throughout the years. His legacy will be carried on, not only by his family, but by all those whose lives he touched for the better. You will be dearly missed, brother,” said Joe Dumars of the University of Texas.

Another NBA great and current Golden State head coach Steve Kerr also recalled many experiences alongside Blanks. “Lance was in the NBA for a long time, he was a good friend. In San Antonio he was in our front office when I was playing,” he said.

“We spent time in Basketball Without Borders this past summer together,” Kerr remembered. “It’s just a devastating bit of news today that we recieved and I want to offer my condolensces to Lance’s family and all his friends. He will be missed. It’s a terrible day.”