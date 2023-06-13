Home » news » League Sources Say The Miami Heat Are In The Market For Another Star Player Kyrie Irving Is A Name Being Floated Around

League sources say the Miami Heat are in the market for another star player, Kyrie Irving is a name being floated around

The Miami Heat gave their best effort in the 2023 NBA Finals this season but fell short of their goal. I was clear that they were outmatched by the Denver Nuggets and something needs to change. Miami has now lost the Finals in two of the last four postseasons. To get over the hump, the Heat need to add another star player. League sources have listed Kyrie Irving as a potential trade target for the Miami Heat. 

Besides Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the star talent on Miami’s roster is lacking. They had eight undrafted players on their roster this season. That is by far the most of any NBA roster. Miami knows how to develop and get the most out of its talent. but free-agent acquisitions are also key.

We saw the Heat do that four years ago when they signed Jimmy Butler. He’s proved to be an invaluable signing and has helped Miami make two finals appearances in four seasons. It’s clear that the Heat need a bit more star talent if they want to get over the hump and win another NBA title.

The Miami Heat are in the market for another star player this offseason

NBA insider Shams Charania had the report that the Heat is in search of another star. Charania floated around a few potential names, but the one to stick out to him was Dallas’ Kyrie Irving. He said that the Heat in fact tried to make a trade with the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline for Irving.

Miami was unsuccessful and the Mavericks were able to land the 2016 NBA champ. The Heat having interest at the deadline could hint that they are still interested in Irving this offseason. He’s the kind of player that can carry large scoring loads on offense and can take some of the pressure off Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo to get it done.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

