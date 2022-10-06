Lebron James echoes his desire to own an NBA expansion team in the future

Lebron James used his post-game press conference to express his interest in owning a possible NBA expansion team in Las Vegas

The LA Lakers fell to the Phoenix Suns 119-115 in Wednesday night’s preseason matchup. Making headlines per usual was the NBA veteran entering his 20th season, the King, Lebron James. It’s not the first time we’ve heard Lebron express his serious interest in owning an NBA expansion team. James used his post-game press conference to address Adam Silver and let him know directly of his thoughts.

LeBron tells Adam Silver he wants the NBA Las Vegas expansion team (if/when)https://t.co/5zx0t9SJHP pic.twitter.com/J0jxC8Z7bO — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 6, 2022

“He probably see’s every single interview and transcript that comes through from NBA players. So I want the team here Adam, thank you.” -Lebron James referring to a possible Las Vegas expansion team

James is undoubtedly one of the most influential athletes on the planet right now and people listen when he speaks. The NBA expanding the league has certainly been in discussion, but James wanted to make it publicly known that he wants to own a team. If the NBA does decide to add Las Vegas as a new franchise, they’ll have to add one more to keep an even number of teams. News has been buzzing that Seattle may once again be home to an NBA franchise.

Las Vegas has seen recent expansion teams like the NHL’s Golden Knights and the Raiders move from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020. Lebron was always compared to Michael Jordan when he was entering the league and still is today. Maybe James is trying to follow in the footsteps of the MJ and own a franchise. Jordan bought the Charlotte Hornets in 2010. Money is not the issue for James. Not even counting his NBA salary, James has a net-worth of $1.2 billion. He’ll earn $45 million in the 2022-23 season.

He did express his interest in owning a team, but James may have to wait a few more years. James’ made it clear that his final NBA season will be played with his son Bronny, who’s currently a senior in high school. If Bronny plays one year of college basketball, the two could see the court together in the 2024-25 season.