LeBron James wants to play into his 40s with sons Bronny, Bryce

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is more than willing to play into his 40s with both of his sons, Bronny and Bryce. For that to happen, the 19-year NBA veteran would have to pull a Tom Brady.

In other words, James has to stay healthy and remain on a strict diet. He’s celebrating his 38th birthday this December. Even then, playing any position in the NBA is different from playing quarterback in the NFL.

Nonetheless, Vince Carter played 22 years in the league, and Miami Heat forward/center Udonis Haslem is a 19-year veteran as well. Haslem turns 43 next June. Make no mistake, it can be done.

In other news, the father-sons trio made it on the front cover of Sports Illustrated. The new issue is titled “The Chosen Sons.” LeBron first made it on the cover of the February 2002 issue titled “The Chosen One.”

LeBron James wants to play into his 40s with both sons

When asked about playing with Bronny and Bryce on an NBA team, the 18-time All-Star told Sports Illustrated, “I feel like I could play for quite a while. So, it’s all up to the body, but more importantly, my mind.”

“If my mind can stay sharp and fresh and motivated, then the sky’s not even the limit for me,” continued LeBron James. “I can go beyond that. Be we shall see.”

“I like to throw things out in the airwaves, but I’m not one to [say] what’s going to happen in the next two to three years.”

“I am a visionary, but I’m also a guy that lives in the moment. I’d definitely be looking at who got first-round picks in 2024, 2025, things of that nature; 2026, 2027. I pay attention to that type of stuff.”

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss was also asked about the four-time NBA champion. “It’s a priority to the Laker brand that he [LeBron James] retires a Laker.”

Now, Bryce is 15 years old. He’s part of the high school graduating class of 2025. On the other hand, Bronny is turning 18 in October. Bronny’s graduating in 2023. Both young ballers play for Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth.

For the league’s next collective bargaining agreement, NBA commissioner Adam Silver is working to lower the minimum age limit for players down to 18. The minimum age right now is 19. The current CBA ends at the end of the 2023-24 season.

In the coming years, perhaps Bryce will have the chance to play with his father. Andrew Bynum was 17 years old when he was first drafted by the Lakers in 2005.

At 17, Jermaine O’Neal was also drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers in 1996. Likewise, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James were 18 when they first played in the league. Entering his 20th NBA season, James is determined to play into his 40s.