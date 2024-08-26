Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson, known for his remarkable career and unyielding competitive spirit, recently responded with force to comments made by Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. Edwards, who at 23 has already made a name for himself as one of the NBA’s rising talents, found himself in hot water after making controversial statements about the 1990s era of basketball and its legendary players.

In a recent interview, Edwards claimed that Michael Jordan was the only player of his time with real skill, a remark that didn’t sit well with fans of the older generations of basketball, nor with the players who defined that era.

Edwards’ comments came during a discussion where he downplayed the overall skill level of players in the 1990s, suggesting that the game has evolved significantly and that today’s players are far more skilled.

“I didn’t watch it back in the day so I can’t speak on it,” Edwards said. “They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don’t think anybody had skill back then. [Michael Jordan] was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean? So that’s why when they saw Kobe [Bryant], they were like, ‘Oh, my God.’ But now everybody has skill.”

The statement quickly went viral, drawing criticism from fans, analysts, and players alike. However, it was Magic Johnson’s sharp retort that stole the headlines.

Johnson, a five-time NBA champion and three-time league MVP, was quick to put Edwards in his place during an interview with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. Johnson, who is widely regarded as one of the best point guards in the history of the sport, didn’t hold back in expressing his thoughts on Edwards’ take.

“I never respond to a guy who’s never won a championship,” Johnson said. “I’ve got nothing to say. He didn’t win a college championship, I don’t even know if he won a high school championship.”

Johnson’s pointed remarks were a stark reminder of the gap in accomplishments between himself and Edwards. While Edwards has shown promise and confidence in his young career, including a strong performance in last season’s Western Conference Finals where he averaged 24.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 7.8 assists, his resume pales in comparison to that of Johnson.

Before Team USA’s Olympic run in Paris last month, the Wolves star boldly called himself the squad’s “No. 1 option”

The timing of Johnson’s response also coincides with Edwards’ recent declaration of himself as the “No. 1 option” on Team USA’s squad for the upcoming Paris Games, a bold claim given that the roster includes the likes of LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant. This self-assuredness, while admirable, seems to have rubbed some of the NBA’s elder statesmen the wrong way, particularly when paired with Edwards’ remarks about the 1990s era.

Edwards’ criticism of older generations has been interpreted by many as a lack of respect for the history of the game and the legends who paved the way for today’s stars. Players like Johnson, Larry Bird, and Magic’s longtime rival Michael Jordan, not only dominated their era but also transformed the sport into a global phenomenon. Johnson’s retort highlights the pride that players from his generation take in their contributions to the game.

While Edwards continues to build his career, it’s clear that he still has much to prove. His talent is undeniable, but as Johnson’s comments suggest, there’s a significant difference between potential and legacy. Edwards may be the future of the NBA, but until he matches the achievements of those he critiques, his words may continue to fall on deaf ears among the game’s greats.

As the 2024-25 NBA season approaches, all eyes will be on Edwards to see if he can back up his words with his play. For now, however, the young star will have to contend with the reality that in the eyes of many, he still has a long way to go before he can confidently speak on the game’s greatest era and its legends.